Monitores PC

Com os monitores PC da LG, você tem a melhor qualidade de imagem e o melhor desempenho de trabalho. Encontre o monitor com o melhor custo-benefício para sua pequena ou média empresa.

Monitores UltraWide

Monitores Médicos

Monitores PC

Monitior_Main_Hero_2_1461302873195

Vá a Qualquer Lugar, Faça Qualquer Coisa

Veja o design ultraleve e a versatilidade do LG grama para linha de negócios.

Monitor_IPS_Hero_1461303721032_1477643467264

Melhor Qualidade de Imagem, Melhor Desempenho de Trabalho

Obtenha desempenho avançado com recursos multifuncionais incríveis e qualidade de imagem IPS.

Monitor_LED_Hero_1460028148283_1477643560581

Monitores Acessíveis Com Maior Conveniência

O monitor LG LED é uma opção com bom custo-benefício para qualquer empresa.