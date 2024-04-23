About Cookies on This Site

Sobre os Monitores LG

Informe-se sobre os monitores LG e conheça as principais soluções para maximizar a eficiência do seu negócio. Torne possível processos de edição, processamento e produção perfeitamente.

about-hero-01_1478417235172

Monitores LG

A LG oferece uma linha completa de monitores e outras soluções para empresas.

about-overview-01_1478417276986

Monitor 21:9 UltraWide™

Perfeito para multitarefas e entretenimento, o LG 21:9 UltraWide™ é sempre a escolha certa. Uma variedade completa de monitores 21:9 UltraWide™, tanto curvos quanto planos, estão disponíveis para atender às suas necessidades.

about-overview-02_1478417347750

Monitores UHD 4K

O monitor LG Ultra HD 4K tornará possível fazer com que os processos de edição, processamento e produção sejam perfeitamente pertinentes visualmente.

Monitor_Main_01_1460026811318

Monitores IPS

Tenha um desempenho superior com recursos excepcionais de multitarefas e qualidade de imagem IPS.