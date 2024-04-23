About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Produtos

Com os produtos e monitores LG, você maximiza sua eficiência com alta qualidade de imagem e desempenho. Conheça a linha de monitores diferenciados da LG e desfrute do melhor do entretenimento.

Monitores UltraWide

Monitores UltraWide

Monitores Médicos

Monitores médicos

Monitores PC

Monitores PC
Monitior_Main_Hero_2_1461302873195

Monitores, Laptops e Projetores LG

Monitior_Main_Hero_2_1461302873195

Monitores LG

Sempre fazemos nosso melhor para aumentar o sucesso da sua empresa.

Monitores UltraWide

Monitores UltraWide

Monitores Médicos

Monitores Médicos

Monitores PC

Monitores PC
Monitor_Main_01_1460026811318_1477875255306

Monitores 21:9 UltraWide™

Expandindo os limites de área da tela.

Monitores 21:9 UltraWide™ Saiba mais
Monitor_Products_03_1461303356439

PC Monitores

Melhor qualidade de imagem, melhor desempenho de trabalho.

PC Monitores Saiba mais
Monitor_Products_05_1461303401139

TV Monitores

Monitor de televisão e computador 2 em 1.

TV Monitores Saiba mais
BR_MKT_HOME_Promotion_icon_01_1477625586627_1478424633291

Ajuda & Solução

de_home_icon_partnerportal_1477625658012_1478424645381

Partner portal