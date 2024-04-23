About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Educación

Educação

A Sinalização Digital LG maximiza a comunicação bilateral através da tela de toque e permite que você adicione interatividade à sinalização padrão.

Palavras do Aluno

"Eu não gostava de ter aulas muito formais. Quero fazer parte de um ambiente interativo no qual possa me envolver ativamente."

Palavras do aluno1

As salas de aula do futuro vão usar materiais interativos para incentivar a comunicação ativa entre alunos e professores. Com a Sinalização Digital LG, os alunos ficarão mais interessados e motivados, desejosos de participar ativamente das aulas e se envolver de verdade com o que estão aprendendo.

Por Que Escolher o Visor de Informações LG

Com a Sinalização Digital LG, o ambiente de aprendizagem torna-se muito mais envolvente para os alunos.


A Sinalização Digital LG pode ser instalada em uma diversidade de locais, como portarias de escolas, salas de aula, bibliotecas e salões multifuncionais. Com suporte à entrega de materiais didáticos, essa tecnologia torna os ambientes de aprendizado mais interessantes para os alunos e mais eficazes para os professores.

Espaço de aprendizagem ativa

Sala de Aula

Os alunos podem compartilhar materiais para discussão e tarefas em sala de aula com diversas interfaces, e os materiais podem ser exibidos em resolução Ultra HD.

Standard

55UL3J-E >

Espaço de pesquisa

Laboratórios

Os alunos podem se concentrar nos experimentos em suas bancadas enquanto observam os procedimentos claramente na tela, com excelente qualidade de imagem. Além disso, podem apresentar os resultados a professores e outros alunos de modo fácil e simples.

Standard

55UL3J-B >

Espaço do Corpo Docente

As fotos e vídeos apresentados em alta definição na Sinalização Digital LG ajudam a atrair a atenção dos usuários e aumentar a satisfação deles. Além disso, diferentes dispositivos podem ser conectados à Sinalização Digital LG para criar mais dinamismo e gerar interesse.

LG LED All-in-One

LAEC015-GN2 >

Auditório

Sala de Aula Grande

O painel profissional da LG incentiva a participação dos presentes durante encontros sociais nas escolas. Informações claras são facilmente vistas em telas grandes e melhoram a compreensão do conteúdo pelo participante.

LG LED All-in-One

LAEC015-GN2 >

Espaço de estudo em grupo

Biblioteca

Com as soluções de busca e autoinformação da Sinalização Digital LG, os alunos podem acessar informações de maneira mais simples e rápida. Ferramentas eficazes de colaboração facilitam o trabalho em grupo, ao mesmo tempo em que instigam a troca e o debate de ideias.

Standard

55UL3J-E

OneQuick

43HT3WJ-B

Fora da sala de aula para estudo colaborativo

Espaço Intermediário

As telas profissionais LG ajudam as escolas a criar ambientes de aprendizagem mais eficientes, gratificantes e inspiradores — espaços práticos e informais que os alunos podem utilizar para estudar e colaborar em grupo.

Standard

55UL3J-E

OneQuick

43HT3WJ-B

Check out VR showroom at Digital Connect!

Confira Nosso Showroom em Realidade Virtual na Digital Connect!

Confira Nosso Showroom em Realidade Virtual na Digital Connect! Saiba mais

Any inquiries about product for Retail & QSR Industry?

Dúvidas Sobre produtos ou o Segmento Corporativo?

Dúvidas Sobre produtos ou o Segmento Corporativo? Consulta para compra

Soporte y Servicio de Productos LG

¿Necesitas ayuda antes, durante o después de tu compra LG? Lo tenemos cubierto..