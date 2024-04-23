About Cookies on This Site

Soluções de Controle

As Soluções de controle da LG oferece uma variedade de controles convenientes, permitindo que defina a temperatura perfeita para o seu ambiente empresarial.

GHP_hero_01_d_1533537561798

Soluções de Controle

Controlador Individual

Controlador individual LG com monitor exibindo o número 21 em um círculo delineado que indica a temperatura. Abaixo estão os botões de controle.

Controlador Central

Controlador Central LG com tela cheia exibindo um gráfico circular e informações de dígitos da temperatura interna.

Gateway Modbus

A solução de controle LG Modbus Gateway apresenta partes de circuito na parte superior e inferior da unidade, com uma parte central retangular indicando o texto 'Modbus Gateway'.

Controlador de Aplicação

O LG Aplicação Controlador apresenta um design simples em formato de quadrado branco com o texto ‘Dry Contact’ no canto superior direito.

Download de Catálogo, Folheto e Documentação

Lista de títulos e tamanhos
Tipo de recurso Título Tamanho
PDB
 202312_PDB_Controle Central.pdf
extensão : 41,872K
PDB
 231129_PDB_Controle Individual.pdf
extensão : 11,479K
Catalog
 202310_Catalogo Comercial HVAC LG.pdf
extensão : 24,000K
Leaflet
 202309_Folheto Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 23,945K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação - Wi-fi.pdf
extensão : 1,422K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação Controle sem Fio.pdf
extensão : 9,958K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação PREMTB001.pdf
extensão : 24,272K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação ACS 5.pdf
extensão : 1,990K
Spec Sheet
 Manual de Instalação ACP 5.pdf
extensão : 2,218K
Catalog
 Manual Usuario AC Smart 5.pdf
extensão : 24,537K
Catalog
 Manual Proprietário controle central Ac Ez.pdf
extensão : 27,143K
Leaflet
 210503_Sites de Referencia.pdf
extensão : 56,708K
Leaflet
 210407_Folheto_Evaporadoras Premium.pdf
extensão : 5,885K
Catalog
 202206_Manual Modulo Wi-fi.pdf
extensão : 1,422K
Spec Sheet
 202205_Manual de Instalacao_AMNW12GTUC0.pdf
extensão : 1,913K

Para manuais ou materiais relacionados com o apoio de engenharia, aceda à descarga de recursos.

