Aplicações

Conheça as aplicações LG e tenha um gerenciamento eficaz de vários sistemas de prédios. Conte com as aplicações LG para ter um sistema capaz de ampliar sua integração com dispositivos de terceiros. Além disso, conte com o controle da unidade interna individual por meio do contato seco até uma integração BMS.

Control_Solution_Application_Controllers_01_1525746544001

Aplicações

Gerenciamento eficaz de vários sistemas de prédios para maior conforto interno

Recursos
Sistema flexível e expansível

O sistema de controle LG é capaz de integrar o sistema de ar condicionado a dispositivos de terceiros, controlar a unidade interna individual por meio do contato seco até uma integração BMS pequena por meio do módulo ACS IO.

Application_Controllers_02_BR_1528093408023

Control-Solutions_Application-Controller_03_PO_Re_1532676760450

Monitoramento de energia

O PDI (Power Distribution Indicator - Indicador de distribuição de energia) pode distribuir o consumo de energia mensurado do MULTI V para cada cômodo para um monitoramento de energia eficaz.

Controle de AHU

Os kits de comunicação AHU conectam a unidade externa LG na bobina DX de uma unidade de tratamento de ar para uma máxima economia de custos e fornecimento de ar fresco.

Control-Solutions_Application-Controller_05_PO_Re_1533012563481

Linha do Controlador de Aplicação

Air_Solution_03_1525399746318

