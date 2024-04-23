About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Controlador central

O Controlador central LG permite a gestão dos vários produtos HVAC num edifício. Este pode definir a temperatura de cada ambiente, monitorar o consumo de energia e enviar alertas em tempo real.

AHU Solution for MULTI V

Controlador Central

Solução de controle integrada para gerenciamento de prédio otimizado

Controlador Central Ver o vídeo USP Controlador Central Ver o vídeo de formação
Recursos Linha Entre em contato conosco
Recursos
Contato para Comprar
Interface intuitiva

Interface intuitiva

O sistema pode ser monitorado através de uma interface amigável e intuitiva, pois mostra a planta real na tela.

Economizando com navegação de energia

Dados de utilização

Dados de utilização do sistema de controle podem ser acessados periodicamente para que os usuários possam monitorar o sistema para chegar ao gerenciamento de energia ideal.

Central-Controller_04_PO_Re_1530858083894

Monitoramento do sistema de diagnóstico

Relatórios de status de controle e outras informações são fornecidos por e-mail para que o sistema possa ser monitorado adequadamente. O alerta vermelho ocupa todo o visor em caso de uma situação de emergência e todos os outros sinais de controle são bloqueados para prevenir possíveis acidentes.

Central_Controller_05_BR_1528093198394

Possibilidade de intertravamento

O sistema de controle pode ser intertravado a dispositivos terceiros, como sensores, iluminação, etc.. Isso faz com que o gerenciamento de prédio seja inteligente estabelecendo uma lógica otimizada para o local.

Verifique facilmente a qualidade do ar de todo o edifício

O AC Smart 5 exibe a qualidade do ar de até 128 evaporadores*. Além de ligar o modo de purificação do ar, pode monitorar a qualidade do ar em tempo real e visualizar a qualidade do ar interno. *verifique os modelos compatíveis.

Verifique facilmente a qualidade do ar de todo o edifício

Acessibilidade maximizada para cada usuário

Como um controlador central avançado, o AC Manager 5 oferece uma interface flexível para cada usuário, avaliando a tela do dispositivo e personalizando automaticamente o layout para fornecer a interface mais otimizada.

Line up controle central

AC Manager 5

● Modelo: PACM5A000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Até 8.192 unidades via máx. 32 ACP e AC Smart
pode ser integrado como um sistema de gestão
● Controle de acesso à web baseado em HTML5
(Acesso a PC, tablet, smartphone)
● Ícone / visualização do mapa de piso
● Programação anual
● Gestão de Energia
● Dispositivo de bloqueio
● Notificação por e-mail

ACP 5

● Modelo: PACP5B000
● 270 x 155 x 65 (mm)
● Até 256 unidades (IDU, ERV, Hydro Kit, Kit AHU, Purificador de ar comercial)
● Controlo de acesso Web baseado em HTML5 (acesso por PC, tablet, smartphone)
● Controlo de purificação do ar, visualização do nível de qualidade do ar
● Integração BMS (IP BACnet/Modbus TCP)
● Gestão de energia
● Bloqueio do dispositivo
● Controlo de dispositivos de 3.º (com o Módulo ACS IO)
● Notificação por e-mail
● Grupo multinível

AC Smart 5

● Modelo: PACS5A000
● 253.2 x 167,7 x 27 (mm)
● Ecrã tátil LCD TFT WSVGA de 10,2 polegadas (1024*600)
● Até 128 unidades (IDU, ERV, kit hidráulico, kit AHU, purificador de ar comercial)
● Integração BMS (IP BACnet e Modbus TCP)
● Composição de grupos de vários níveis
● Ícone/Vista do mapa do piso
● Horário anual
● Gestão de energia
● Bloqueio do dispositivo
● Notificação por e-mail
● Acesso Web suportado
● Suporte IPv6
● Controlo de purificação do ar, visualização do nível de qualidade do ar

AC Ez Touch

● Modelo: PACEZA000
● 137 x 121 x 25 (mm)
● Controlador de tela de toque de 5 polegadas
● Até 64 unidades (IDU, ERV, kit Hydro)
● 1 porta DI para parada de emergência
● Programação anual
● Indicador de alarme
● Gestão de Energia
● Acesso ao PC

Um homem de terno segura um smartphone na mão direita, exibindo o site da LG.

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar Saiba mais