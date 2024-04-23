About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Controle Individual

Conheça o controle individual LG e administre a temperatura de unidades internas facilmente. Explore as soluções da LG para seu negócio e se surpreenda.

Controlador Individual3

Controlador Individual

Controle fácil das unidades internas com design premium e compacto.

Recursos Linha Entre em contato conosco
Recursos
Contato para Comprar
Visor do nível de qualidade do ar5

Video pausadoVisor do nível de qualidade do ar

Verifique facilmente a qualidade do ar do interior sem um programa separado. A interface intuitiva, expressa em cores e numerais, deteta até PM 1.0.

Design Premium com uma interface intuitiva

O design luxuoso do controle remoto combina com o design interior por meio da tela colorida com um layout de botões de fácil utilização e simples, facilitando o controle.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_03_1525745150099

Gerenciamento de energia

Os usuários podem verificar o relatório de consumo de energia e o tempo de execução (semanal, mensal, anual). Várias configurações de gerenciamento de energia como configuração alvo de energia, indicação de alarme por pop-up, controle de limite de tempo e operação de saída de casa estão disponíveis para um gerenciamento eficiente.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04_1525745299037

Várias Funções

Os usuários podem verificar informações como temperatura, umidade e qualidade do ar (CO2 para ERV), agendamento integrado para planos semanais/mensais e anuais. Também pode ser interligado com outros sistemas, como a iluminação, o aquecedor e o ventilador.

Individual_Controllers_05_BR_1528093100878

Configuração fácil

Alguns dos principais recursos oferecidos pelo MULTI V 5, como o controle de carga inteligente, a operação de baixo ruído e a refrigeração confortável, bem como outras funções padrões, podem ser controladas a qualquer momento.

Control_Solution_Individual_Controllersr_04_1525745299037

Controle em qualquer lugar, a qualquer hora

Usando um modem Wi-Fi, controle e monitore a purificação de ar de seu aplicativo ThinQ.

Individual_Controllers_06_BR_1528093131279

Linha do controlador individual

Air_Solution_03_1525399746318

Contato para Comprar

Contato para Comprar Saiba mais