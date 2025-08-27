About Cookies on This Site

Soluções de software

Ajudamos sua empresa a economizar tempo e operar telas de sinalização digital de maneira mais eficaz em vários locais.

Soluções de software

Soluções de software

Conheça
LG Digital Connect

Deseja renovar seu espaço?
Visite o Showroom Virtual e tenha ideias criativas!

Conheça

Soluções

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Solução no local

Solução no local

Solução SignageCare

Solução SignageCare

webOS

webOS

LG Business Cloud

Uma plataforma integrada de soluções de software com base na nuvem, oferecendo gerenciamento flexível de displays de sinalização a qualquer hora e em qualquer lugar.

Saiba mais

Solução no local

Experimente soluções de software com base em servidor físico para melhorar o desempenho dos displays de sinalização operacionais.

Saiba mais

Solução SignageCare

Cuidados genuínos que vão além de displays de sinalização para aprimorar o gerenciamento de longo prazo dos seus displays digitais.

Saiba mais

webOS

O WebOS Signage oferece alta compatibilidade, permitindo a integração com diversos hardwares e soluções.

Saiba mais

LG Business Cloud

LG Business Cloud

Libere o potencial criativo da sua sinalização

LG Business Cloud Visite a LG Business Cloud