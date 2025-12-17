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Setores

A sinalização digital LG pode ser usada para apresentar uma ampla gama de informações e anúncios em telas verticais, em vários setores diferentes. A LG vai revolucionar a forma como você faz negócios.

Casa de Luxo

O lar é muito mais do que uma edificação física. É um dos locais onde passamos grande parte do tempo e, justamente por isso, tende a refletir sinceramente os valores e preferências mais ardentes do proprietário.

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Corporativo

A Sinalização Digital LG propicia um ambiente profissional de alto desempenho com uma plataforma de comunicação de conteúdo capaz de conectar gestão, funcionários e consumidores, graças à sua excepcional qualidade de exibição, facilidade de uso e confiabilidade.

 

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Varejo e Restaurantes de Fast Food

A sinalização digital aprimora a experiência na loja tanto para os clientes quanto para os proprietários. Como uma plataforma de marketing para conectar a marca com os clientes, a solução de sinalização digital LG oferece exibição superior com elevada qualidade de imagem, ampla flexibilidade de design e software fácil de usar, o que reduz o TCO e proporciona experiências diferenciadas aos clientes.

 

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Transporte

A LG Electronics oferece experiências visuais incríveis aos passageiros, ao mesmo tempo em que promove uma maior eficácia no gerenciamento. A Sinalização Digital da LG é a solução ideal para obter imagens da mais alta qualidade e flexibilidade de formato. Trabalhamos para superar as suas expectativas.

 

 

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Hospitalidade

O setor de hospitalidade tem mudado rapidamente, tornando-se cada vez mais competitivo com as tecnologias emergentes e as elevadas expectativas dos hóspedes. Em linha com as tendências, a LG Electronics continua inovando os produtos e soluções dedicados à hospitalidade, sob o nome Pro:Centric, a fim de permitir à sua empresa prestar um nível de serviço mais elevado.

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Educação

A Sinalização Digital LG maximiza a comunicação bilateral através da tela de toque e permite que você adicione interatividade à sinalização padrão.

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Aplicativo Cliente LG C-Display+

Encontre as mais recentes informações do produto junto com casos de referência, configurador de OLED/Video Wall e informações de contato de vendas.

Aplicativo Cliente LG C-Display+ Visite nosso aplicativo na webAplicativo Cliente LG C-Display+ Acesse para baixar o aplicativo
Fundo vermelho abstrato com grandes formas sobrepostas rosas em gradiente, criando um design moderno e minimalista

Fundo vermelho abstrato com grandes formas sobrepostas rosas em gradiente, criando um design moderno e minimalista

Conecte-se com LG business

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