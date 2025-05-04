Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
As logomarcas da LG SMART TV AI e da Apple TV+ estão localizadas lado a lado. Na LG TV, quatro miniaturas de programas de TV (Ruptura, O Estúdio, Entre Montanhas e Seus Amigos e Vizinhos) estão localizadas abaixo da logomarca da Apple TV+.

Aproveite Apple TV+ a R$ 9,90/mês por 3 meses

Resgate até 07/07/2025. Apenas abra o aplicativo Apple TV APP na sua LG TV ou LG MyView™ SMART para resgatar.

Fácil de resgatar

Apenas abra o aplicativo Apple TV app em sua LG TV para resgatar.

A tela inicial do LG webOS está localizada em uma caixa preta exibindo a logomarca da Apple TV+

Assista a centenas de Apple Originals e novos lançamentos semanais

Na LG TV, quatro miniaturas de programas de TV (Ruptura, O Estúdio, Entre Montanhas e Seus Amigos e Vizinhos) estão localizadas abaixo da logomarca da Apple TV+.

Experimente a Apple TV+ em Dolby Tech

Curta as produções originais da Apple com a qualidade do Dolby Vision e do Dolby Atmos.

Miniatura do programa de TV Ruptura com a logomarca Dolby Vision à esquerda e Dolby Atmos à direita.

*A oferta termina em 7/7/2025 e está disponível nos modelos Smart TV LG 4K, 8K de 2018-2025, modelos StandbyME, StandbyME GO, StandbyME 2 e modelos LG MyView™ Smart Monitor de 2022-2025 no Apple TV. Somente para novas assinaturas e renovações qualificadas do Apple TV+ na sua região. Limite de uma oferta por TV e Conta Apple. O plano é renovado automaticamente pelo preço mensal da sua região até ser cancelado.

*Requer uma Conta Apple com método de pagamento registrado. O pagamento será cobrado no método de pagamento registrado e pode ser cancelado a qualquer momento, pelo menos um dia antes da data de renovação nas configurações da sua conta. Aplicam-se termos.

LG TV com imagem de preenchimento OLED

Descubra um mundo de conteúdo na sua LG TV

Descubra um mundo de conteúdo na sua LG TV Saiba mais

 