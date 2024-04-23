We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Placa fonte da condensadora Ar Condicionado LG ARUB160BTE4, ARUB180BTE4, ARUB180LTE4 - EBR76886201
Placa fonte da condensadora Ar Condicionado LG ARUB160BTE4, ARUB180BTE4, ARUB180LTE4 - EBR76886201
Todas as especificações
CARACTERÍSTICAS
-
Modelo
ARUN180LTE4.AWGBBRZ
-
Código do produto
EAN7893299932366
-
Código do produto
7893299932366
-
Garantia
90 dias da data NF de compra
-
Modelos Compatíveis
ARUB100BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB120BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB140BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB160BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB180BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB180LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUB200BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUB200LTE4.EWGBLEU, ARUN100BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN120BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN140BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN160BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN180BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN180BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN180LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN180LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN180LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN180LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN200BLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN200BLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200BTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200BTE4.AWGBLAT, ARUN200LLS4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN200LLS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200LLS4.EWGBLEU, ARUN200LTE4.AWGBBRZ, ARUN200LTR4.EWGBASA, ARUN200LTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUN220LLN4.ACRBBRZ, ARUN220LLN4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV120BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV140BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV160BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV180BTR4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV180BTS4.AWGBLAT
-
Modelos Compatíveis1
ARUV180DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV180LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV200BTR4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200BTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV200BTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200DTS4.AWGBLAT, ARUV200LTS4.AWGBBRZ, ARUV220LTN4.AWGBBRZ, BRUN100BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN120BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN120BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN140BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN160BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN160BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN180BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN180LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN200BTE4.ACRBSPO, BRUN200BTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUN200LTE4.AWGBSPO, BRUV120BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV140BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV160BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV180BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV180LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV200BTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV200LTS4.AWGBSPO, BRUV220LTN4.AWGBSPO, CRUB100BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB140BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB160BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB180BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB180LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB200BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUB200LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN100BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN120BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN120BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN140BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN160BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN160BTE4.AWGBSPD
-
Modelos Compatíveis2
CRUN180BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN180BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN180LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN180LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200BLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN200BLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200BTE4.ACRBSPD, CRUN200BTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LLS4.ACRBSPD, CRUN200LLS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTE4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTR4.AWGBSPD, CRUN200LTS4.AWGBSPD, CRUN220LLN4.ACRBSPD, CRUN220LLN4.AWGBSPD, RPUW180X9S.AKM, RPUW200X9S.AKM
-
Part Numbers Compatíveis
EBR76886201
-
Categoria
Placas
-
Peso
0.66
-
Largura
17.8
-
Altura
4.8
-
Profundidade
13
O que as pessoas estão dizendo
Principais Ofertas
-
Manual e Software
Baixe os manuais dos produtos e as versões de software mais recentes.
-
Resolução de Problemas
Encontre informações e dicas de como resolver problemas do seu produto
-
Garantia
Verifique as informações de garantia do seu produto aqui.
-
Peças e Acessórios
Descubra acessórios para o seu produto.
-
Cadastro de Produtos
Cadastrar o seu produto te ajudará a ter um atendimento mais rápido.
-
Suporte para Produtos
Encontre o manual, solução de problemas e garantia do seu produto LG.
-
Suporte para Pedidos
Rastrear seu pedido e verificar as perguntas frequentes.
-
Solicitação de Reparo
Solicite o serviço de reparo online e ganhe mais praticidade.
Entre em Contato
-
Chat ao Vivo
Converse com especialistas em produtos da LG para assistência em compras, descontos e ofertas em tempo real
-
Fale com o serviço de atendimento da LG usando o meio de comunicação mais popular.
-
Ligue para a Gente.
Fale diretamente com nossos representantes de suporte.
-
Entre em Contato por Email
Envie um e-mail para o suporte de serviço da LG