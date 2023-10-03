About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LAS à pas fin

Conforme à la norme RoHS, la série LBE DOOH permet d’avoir un affichage extérieur pratique. Les panneaux s’attachent les uns aux autres de façon transparente, offrant une qualité d’image uniforme.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243

LAS à pas fin

La série LAS à pas fin offre un boîtier avec un rapport d'aspect 16:9, ainsi qu'une conception de boîtier légère et une facilité d'entretien à l'avant pour une installation et un entretien faciles.

Gallery Features Tech Specs
Gallery
D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Installation sans fil et conception nette

Les boîtiers sont empilables, avec des prises en haut et en bas qui s'alignent. Grâce au connecteur d'alimentation et de signal intégré dépassant par le haut, il n'y a pas besoin de câblage entre les boîtiers de l'appareil. Grâce à sa facilité d'installation et à son apparence harmonieuse, cette conception élimine le besoin de câ...

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

Format 16:9 optimisé pour du contenu FHD/UHD

Chaque boîtier utilise un rapport d'aspect 16:9, le même que celui le plus couramment utilisé dans les écrans pour les contenus pleine HD et UHD. Cela vous permet de profiter du contenu existant sans modification supplémentaire.

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

Boîtier léger facile à manipuler

Il est léger et facile à installer, ce qui évite les dommages lors de l'installation. Un jeu complet d'écrans à DEL est toujours léger, ce qui réduit la tension sur la structure qui supporte les écrans.

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability

Facilité d'accès à l'avant

Ce produit offre un accès par l'avant, évitant aux clients de devoir y accéder par l'arrière.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1

Redondance d’alimentation et de signal

Avec un contrôleur et un bloc d'alimentation supplémentaires, un contrôleur de secours s'active en cas d'erreur de transmission du signal, évitant ainsi une erreur de panne d'écran (redondance du signal*). Ce produit offre également une redondance d'alimentation*. Deux blocs d'alimentation sont fournis dans chaque unité à DEL; l'un s...

* Optionnel

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Qualité d'image uniforme

Chaque étape de la production est strictement gérée, tandis que l'étalonnage en usine assure une qualité constante entre les unités à DEL. L'écran offre un contenu homogène avec une uniformité de luminosité de 97% .

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Éclat avec précision des couleurs

Les normes de qualité rigoureuses de LG permettent également aux affichages à DEL de LG de reproduire des couleurs précises, en affichant de façon éclatante les couleurs originales des objets, sans distorsion.

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS1

Produit sécuritaire certifié RoHS

Avec la certification RoHS, tous les modèles de signalisation à DEL de LG sont des produits respectueux de l'environnement qui n'utilisent pas de matériaux nocifs pour l'environnement et les personnes.

Nom du modèleLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-FLAS014DB4-F
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)1.261.261.4541.454
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234416 x 234
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Poids par unité caisse/mètre carré(kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)600600600600
Température de couleur3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Uniformité de la luminosité≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Uniformité de la couleur± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy
Rapport de contraste7,0007,0007,0007,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)16161616
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)874874874874
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*100,00050,000100,00050,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.

Nom du modèleLAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-FLAS025DB2-F
Configuration des pixels3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD3 dans 1 SMD
Pas de pixel (mm)1.5751.891.892.52
Résolution unité/caisse (LxH)384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180240 x 136
Dimensions unité/caisse (L x H x P, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Poids par unité caisse/mètre carré(kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Accès au serviceAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrièreAvant ou arrière
Min. Luminosité (après calibration)600600600600
Température de couleur3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Angle de visionnement visuel(horizontal/vertical)160/140160/140160/140160/140
Uniformité de la luminosité≥97％≥97％≥97％≥97％
Uniformité de la couleur± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy± 0.003 Cx, Cy
Rapport de contraste7,0007,0007,0007,000
Profondeur de traitement (bit)16161616
Consommation d’énergie (W/unité, moyenne/max.)54/18054/18054/18054/180
Consommation d’énergie (W/㎡, Max.)874874874874
Alimentation électrique (V)100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240100 à 240
Fréquence de rafraîchissement (Hz)3,0003,0003,0003,000
Durée de vie (demi-luminosité)*50,000100,00050,000100,000
Température de fonctionnement (℃)/ l'humidité-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH-10° à +40° /10-80％RH

*La durée de vie est liée à celle du boîtier LED.
**Les modèles sont susceptibles de varier selon la région. Contactez LG France pour plus d'informations.