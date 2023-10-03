About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Une femme est dehors et ajuste le climatiseur de la maison à l’aide de son cellulaire.

Découvrez des appareils intelligents grâce à ThinQ de LG

La technologie ThinQ permet une connectivité de maison intelligente par Wi-Fi

Découvrez des appareils intelligents grâce à ThinQ de LG Google Play Découvrez des appareils intelligents grâce à ThinQ de LG Apple App Store

Caractéristiques recommandées par votre assistant à domicile

Connexion et contrôle, partout où vous êtes

L’appli ThinQ de LG vous permet de facilement vous connecter à votre appareil comme jamais auparavant. Vous pouvez utiliser l’appareil à distance, même lorsque vous n’êtes pas chez vous

Contrôle simple grâce à l’Assistant vocal

Dites à l’appareil exactement ce dont vous avez besoin en l’exprimant à voix haute et le haut-parleur IA écoutera, puis vérifiera le cycle afin de vous en informer

Entretien de produit efficace

Grâce à l’appli ThinQ de LG, vous pouvez vérifier votre appareil, télécharger de nouveaux cycles, surveiller la consommation d’énergie et bien plus encore.

Code QR et cellulaire

Lancez-vous grâce à ThinQ

Gérez tous vos appareils depuis un seul endroit, que vous soyez chez vous, en déplacement, ou à vous détendre sur la plage. Appuyez sur le bouton plus pour apprendre comment installer l’appli.

 

Un cellulaire se trouve sur le plancher rond devant un fond beige. Des images d’appareils électroménagers dans six cercles avec un cellulaire au centre sont affichées.

Comment installer l’appli ThinQ de LG

Étape 1. Télécharger l’appli ThinQ
Recherchez l’application LG ThinQ dans l’Apple App Store ou dans Google Play avec un téléphone intelligent.

Étape 2. Connexion
Connectez-vous avec votre compte LG si vous en avez un.

Étape 3. Ajouter un appareil
Vous avez rejoint la page principale de l’appli ThinQ de LG! Vous pouvez désormais connecter votre ou vos appareil(s) LG.

Étape 4. Sélectionner un appareil
Sélectionnez l’appareil auquel vous souhaitez vous connecter.

Étape 5. C’est parti!
Accédez à votre ou vos appareil(s) à l’aide de l’appli ThinQ.

 

Le processus d’installation de l’appli ThinQ de LG est expliqué dans l’ordre sur les six écrans de cellulaire

Connexion facultative à un haut-parleur IA - Connexion à Google Home

1. Ouvrir l’appli Google Home et appuyer sur « Ajouter ».
2. Appuyer sur + pour ajouter vos appareils.
3. Rechercher LG ThinQ et se connecter avec le compte ThinQ.

ASSISTANCE GOOGLE

Se connecter à Google Home

Connexion facultative de haut-parleur IA - Connecter Amazon Alexa

1. Ouvrir l’appli Amazon Alexa et aller au menu.
2. Appuyer sur « Capacités & Jeux »
3. Rechercher LG ThinQ et se connecter avec le compte ThinQ.

ASSISTANCE AMAZON

Se connecter à Amazon Alexa

Enregistrement facile à une étape

Comment enregistrer votre appareil à l’aide du code QR

Étape 1. Cliquer ou taper sur « + Ajouter un appareil »
Étape 2. Sélectionner « Numériser le QR » dans les options
Étape 3. Numériser le code QR sur votre appareil
Étape 4. L’appareil est désormais enregistré
* Les modèles sans QR peuvent être manuellement enregistrés en saisissant le numéro de série

*La numérisation rapide par QR peut s’utiliser sur les produits dotés de Wi-Fi datant de janvier 2022 et après.

Emplacement code QR ThinQ de LG

Montre le réfrigérateur et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Réfrigérateur

Montre le cellier et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Cellier

Montre le WashTowerMC et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

WashTower

Montre la laveuse/sécheuse et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Laveuse/Sécheuse

Montre le Mini Wash1 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Mini Wash1

Montre le Mini Wash2 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Mini Wash2

Montre la Machine à chargement vertical et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Machine à chargement vertical

Montre le Styler et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Styler

alt="Montre l’Aspirateur et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR."

Aspirateur

Montre le Robot nettoyeur et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Robot nettoyeur

Montre le Climatiseur1 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Climatiseur1

Montre le Climatiseur1 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Climatiseur2

Montre le Climatiseur portatif et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Climatiseur portatif

Montre le Purificateur d’air1 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’air1

Montre le Purificateur d’air2 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’air2

Montre le Purificateur d’air3 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’air3

Montre le Purificateur d’air4 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’air4

Montre le Purificateur d’air5 et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’air5

Montre le Déshumidificateur et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Déshumidificateur

Montre la Cuisinière/Four et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Cuisinière/Four

Montre la Surface de cuisson et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Surface de cuisson

Montre le Four à micro-ondes et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Four à micro-ondes

Montre le Lave-vaisselle et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Lave-vaisselle

Montre le Purificateur d’eau et l’emplacement de son autocollant à code QR.

Purificateur d’eau

FAQ

Appuyez sur le bouton plus pour obtenir des réponses à des questions fréquemment posées.

 

Il y a un champ de recherche à l’écran.

Q. Comment ajouter un produit sur l’appli ThinQ de LG?

Ajouter des produits sur l’appli ThinQ à l’aide de la fonctionnalité Ajouter.

1. Sur l’écran d’accueil, taper sur « + Ajouter un appareil » > « Sélectionner l’appareil »
Appuyez sur le bouton Ajouter un appareil sur l’écran d’accueil et tapez sur Sélectionner l’appareil.
2. Sélectionner le produit depuis la liste des produits.
Suivre ensuite les instructions à l’écran. Sélectionnez l’icône du produit.

 

 

 

 

*Il se peut que l’écran affiché dans les instructions soit différent de celui dans la véritable appli. La disponibilité des produits et services peut varier selon les modèles qui vous appartiennent, la région/le pays dans lequel vous vivez, ou les versions de l’appli et du produit.

Q. Comment ajouter un produit sur l’appli ThinQ de LG?1

Q. Lorsque vous essayez d’ajouter un climatiseur, un message s’affiche indiquant que le mot de passe du réseau « LG_AC_~~~ » n’est pas correct

 

Saisissez les quatre derniers caractères « XXXX » du nom de réseau « LG_AC_XXXX » deux fois sans espace dans le champ de mot de passe.
Les mots de passe sont sensibles à la casse, donc veillez à bien saisir les caractères en majuscule et minuscule.
Écran pour saisir le mot de passe du Wi-Fi.

 

 

 

 

*Veuillez noter que pour les iPhones, la fonctionnalité qui met une majuscule en première lettre ou pour le premier mot après un point peut être ALLUMÉE.
*Il se peut que l’écran affiché dans les instructions soit différent de celui dans la véritable appli. La disponibilité des produits et services peut varier selon les modèles qui vous appartiennent, la région/le pays dans lequel vous vivez, ou les versions de l’appli et du produit.

 

Q. Lorsque vous essayez d’ajouter un climatiseur, un message s’affiche indiquant que le mot de passe du réseau « LG_AC_~~~ » n’est pas correct3

Q. Lorsque j’essaye d’ajouter un produit, j’obtiens une image de routeur avec un message indiquant « Aucune connexion réseau »

 

- Avant d’ajouter un produit à ThinQ, veillez à ce que votre téléphone intelligent soit bien connecté à Internet.
Vérifiez la connexion de votre routeur si vous continuez d’éprouver des problèmes de connexion Internet.
- Il se peut que ce message survienne si le routeur est trop loin. Si vous n’êtes pas en mesure de vous déplacer ou de vous rapprocher du routeur, veuillez installer l’amplificateur de Wi-Fi puis réessayer.
- Réessayer après avoir débranché ou réinitialisé le routeur.

 

 

*Si vous n’arrivez pas à passer à la prochaine étape pour ajouter votre produit, fermez l’appli et relancez-la.
*Il se peut que l’écran affiché dans les instructions soit différent de celui dans la véritable appli. La disponibilité des produits et services peut varier selon les modèles qui vous appartiennent, la région/le pays dans lequel vous vivez, ou les versions de l’appli et du produit.

 

Q. Lorsque j’essaye d’ajouter un produit, j’obtiens une image de routeur avec un message indiquant « Aucune connexion réseau »5

Produits ThinQ de LG pour vous

Les appareils compatibles à ThinQ de LG sont conçus pour satisfaire vos besoins les plus exigeants et améliorer votre quotidien.
Explorez le contenu ci-dessous pour découvrir les produits ThinQ de LG qui amélioreront votre vie.