Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG livraison standard gratuite

La vie est belle avec la livraison standard gratuite

La livraison standard gratuite est maintenant disponible sur certains produits LG*. Faire des achats directement chez LG n'a jamais été aussi simple.

Détails de la promotion

La vie est belle avec la livraison standard gratuite

Jusqu’au 31 décembre 2024, profitez de la livraison standard gratuite sur :*



• Tous les moniteurs (25 po et plus)
• Tous les ordinateurs portables
• Tous les téléviseurs (y compris les écrans de style de vie)
• Toutes les barres de son
• Tous les projecteurs
• Tous les écouteurs
• Tous les haut-parleurs
• Le déshumidificateur PuriCareMC de 50 pintes de LG

* L’offre de livraison standard gratuite s’applique aux commandes de produits en stock passées sur le site LG.ca. L’offre n’est valable que pour la livraison standard et non pour la livraison express. L’offre n’est valable que pour les adresses d’expédition au Canada, à l’exclusion du Nunavut, du Yukon et des Territoires du Nord-Ouest. L’offre ne s’applique pas aux électroménagers ni aux accessoires pour électroménagers, aux accessoires pour téléviseurs, aux écrans de moins de 25 pouces et à la souris sans fil LG gram. Les articles achetés en ligne qui ne bénéficient pas de la livraison standard gratuite font l’objet de frais de livraison standard (sauf indication contraire). Les modalités de cette offre sont susceptibles d’être modifiées sans préavis.

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

Obtenir de l’aide\ Sotien