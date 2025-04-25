We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12 ans d’innovation et d’avancées révolutionnaires qui ont marqué l'industrie
Depuis plus de 12 ans, LG n’a cessé de fournir une technologie OLED révolutionnaire qui fait progresser notre industrie. Découvrez notre histoire, depuis le premier OLED TV au monde jusqu'à nos innovations OLED 2025 avec l’IA.