LG OLED L’innovation à l’infini

L’emblème du numéro 1 mondial des OLED TV depuis 12 ans. L’arrière-plan ressemble à un espace d’exposition. Au loin, on aperçoit un LG OLED TV.

12 ans d’innovation et d’avancées révolutionnaires qui ont marqué l'industrie

Depuis plus de 12 ans, LG n’a cessé de fournir une technologie OLED révolutionnaire qui fait progresser notre industrie. Découvrez notre histoire, depuis le premier OLED TV au monde jusqu'à nos innovations OLED 2025 avec l’IA.

LG TV. Le titre indique 2025, le dernier OLED evo G5 de LG. Des citations de prix figurent à côté. Avec le guide de Tom, le G5 semble être encore plus lumineux et coloré. 2025 Best of Innovation in Video Displays from CES Innovation Awards (Meilleure innovation en matière d’écrans vidéo 2025).

LG TV. Le titre indique : Le premier OLED TV transparent au monde 2024. Les citations du prix figurent près du LG Signature OLED T TV. Les meilleures inventions du Time 2024, une nouvelle approche de la télévision subtilement attrayante. 2025 : lauréat de l’iF design 2024 Best of Innovation in Video Displays from CES Innovation Awards (Meilleure innovation en matière d’écrans vidéo 2024).

LG TV. Le titre indique : le premier OLED TV sans fil au monde 2023. Des citations de prix figurent à côté. What Hi-Fi, ouvre la voie à un plus grand nombre de téléviseurs qui deviendront commodément sans fil dans les années à venir. Meilleure innovation 2025 dans le domaine des écrans vidéo et Meilleure innovation 2024 dans le domaine des jeux et des sports électroniques des CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : « Premier OLED TV enroulable au monde en 2020 ». Des citations de prix figurent à côté. Forbes, ce remarquable OLED TV enroulable a séduit tout le monde. Meilleure innovation 2020 - CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : le premier OLED TV à fond d’écran au monde 2017. Des citations de prix figurent à côté. La vidéo, un rêve enfin réalisé. Meilleure innovation 2017 - CES Innovation Awards.

LG TV. Le titre indique : « Premier OLED TV de 55 pouces au monde en 2013 ».

* Omdia. Douze ans numéro 1 des ventes de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat n’est pas reconnu par LGE ou ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

Découvrez l’innovation au cœur de chaque LG OLED

Le premier processeur dédié à OLED, perfectionné après des années d’évolution

Dédié à OLED, notre processeur alpha AI continue d’impressionner avec sa technologie de pointe. Depuis plus d’une décennie, chaque nouvelle évolution élève constamment les normes d’excellence de la technologie OLED.

L’évolution de chaque processeur d’IA alpha de 2018 à aujourd’hui est présentée. Un texte intégré indique l’innovation ou la mise à jour du processeur introduite chaque année, en terminant par la plus récente. L’hyperpersonnalisation est basée sur 1,6 milliard d’images et 40 millions de points de données sonores.

* Les spécifications peuvent varier en fonction du modèle.

Faites l’expérience des OLED Noirs parfaits, uniquement avec LG OLED

Découvrez des images époustouflantes que seul un OLED noir parfait peut offrir. Profitez de Noirs parfaits, de couleurs parfaites, d’une gradation lisse sans voile, d’un rapport de contraste infini, le tout en résolution réelle avec des pixels clairs.

LG OLED TV fixé au mur. L’écran affiche une chaîne de montagnes sur fond de ciel étoilé. L’écran est coupé en deux. D’un côté, l’écran est étiqueté Noirs non parfaits, les couleurs sont ternes et grises, les étoiles à peine visibles. À l’autre extrémité de l’écran, étiqueté Noirs parfaits, les noirs sont profonds et sombres, les étoiles sont lumineuses et blanches, ce qui donne une image très agréable avec un contraste élevé.

Noirs parfaits

Noirs parfaits est vérifié par l’UL et offre

des niveaux de noir réels pour améliorer

la luminosité et le contraste perçus, qu’il fasse

clair ou sombre autour de vous.

* L’écran LG OLED est vérifié par UL pour des Noirs parfaits mesurés selon la norme IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection, basée sur un environnement d'éclairage intérieur typique (200 lux à 500 lux).

* Les performances réelles peuvent varier en fonction de l’éclairage ambiant et de l’environnement de visionnement.

Perroquet coloré en ultra-haute définition sur fond noir. Des gouttes d’eau sont suspendues dans l’air tout autour. L’image traduit la perfection des couleurs, car chaque teinte du corps du perroquet est vibrante et éclatante. L’arrière-plan sombre accompagné d’éclaboussures d’eau détaillées met également en évidence l’absence de reflets sur l’écran. Différents logos de certification UL et Intertek sont visibles. Il s’agit de la fidélité des couleurs à 100 %, du volume des couleurs à 100 % et de l’absence de reflet. Le texte est également visible, vérifiez la marque de certification Perfect Color.

Des couleurs parfaites

Les professionnels du cinéma apprécient les écrans LG OLED

Les téléviseurs sont certifiés 100 %

volume de couleurs et 100 % fidélité des couleurs. Profitez de couleurs précises

et éclatantes, même en plein soleil ou dans des

environnements sombres.

* La mention « sans reflet » s’applique à l’OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces et à l’OLED G5 83/77/65/55 pouces.

*La fidélité des couleurs à 100 % et le volume des couleurs à 100 % selon la norme DCI-P3 s’appliquent aux OLED TV 2025.

* L’écran LG OLED a été vérifié par UL en ce qui concerne les couleurs parfaites mesurées conformément aux normes IDMS 11.5 Ring-light Reflection.

* Un volume de couleurs de 100 % est défini comme la performance de l’affichage égale ou supérieure à la taille du volume de couleurs standard DCI-P3, tel que vérifié de manière indépendante par Intertek.

* L’affichage LG OLED est certifié par Intertek pour une fidélité des couleurs de 100 %, mesurée selon la norme CIE DE2000 avec 125 modèles de couleurs.

* Le caractère réfléchissant de l’écran est défini comme la valeur de la composante spéculaire incluse (SCI) à 550 nm, testée de manière indépendante par Intertek.

* L’affichage LG OLED est mesuré à moins de 1 % en tant qu’écran sans reflet par Intertek.

Les plus grands réalisateurs choisissent LG OLED

Nos OLED TV répondent à certaines des normes cinématographiques les plus strictes. Découvrez comment des professionnels reconnus de l’industrie préfèrent personnellement l’innovation et la qualité des LG OLED TV.

Le cinéaste américain Sean Baker parle de ce qu’il aime dans les LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en exergue, les noirs sont riches. Dans l’ensemble, c’est une image incroyable.

Sean Baker

Interview de la directrice de la photographie Natasha Braier qui explique pourquoi elle a choisi le LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence, principalement parce que seule LG OLED représente les couleurs que j’ai voulues avec un spectre riche.

Natasha Braier

Walter Volpatto, coloriste professionnel, parle de la reproduction des couleurs des LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence, ce qui permet de préserver la reproduction détaillée des couleurs et le contraste, comme l'a voulu le créateur.

Walter Volpatto

Le directeur de la photographie Ed Grau parle des Noirs Parfaits de LG OLED. Sa citation est mise en évidence, en tant que personne qui accorde beaucoup d’attention aux zones sombres lorsqu’elle filme, j’ai été très impressionné par la représentation de Noirs parfaits de LG OLED.

Edu Grau

Le directeur de la photographie américain Chris Blauvelt parle des propriétés anti-reflets de l’écran LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en évidence, c’était génial de voir la véritable obscurité de l’image sans aucun reflet. J’ai également apprécié la caractéristique pro de mappage dynamique des tons.

Chris Blauvelt

La directrice de la photographie Amy Vincent nous fait part de ses impressions sur le LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en exergue, j’ai été impressionnée par la façon dont LG OLED a capturé les tons et les courbes des zones sombres.

Amy Vincent

John Daro, coloriste basé à Los Angeles, parle de la caractéristique Noirs parfaits de LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en exergue, Noirs parfaits était en effet proche de la perfection. J’ai pu expérimenter des niveaux de noir très sombres et extrêmes.

John Daro

Le directeur de la photographie Tim S. Kang parle de son expérience de la qualité d’image d'un LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en exergue, j’ai pu voir de mes yeux que LG OLED est le meilleur pour le rendu des noirs, préservant même les plus petits détails.

Tim S. Kang

Le réalisateur sud-coréen Na Hong-Jin parle de son expérience du cinéma sur un LG OLED TV. Sa citation est mise en exergue, j’ai eu l’impression de voir les conditions originales dans lesquelles le film a été tourné.

Na Hong-jin

La nouvelle génération LG AI TV

La télécommande Magic formulée à partir de l’IA complète l’expérience avec l’IA

Contrôlez votre télévision avec AI Magic Remote — pas d’appareil supplémentaire nécessaire ! Grâce à un capteur de mouvement et à une molette de défilement, pointez et cliquez pour l’utiliser comme une souris pneumatique ou parlez simplement pour obtenir des commandes vocales.

* La conception, la disponibilité et les fonctions de la télécommande AI Magic Remote peuvent varier en fonction de la région et de la langue de prise en charge, même pour le même modèle.

* Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion internet. 

* La fonction AI Voice recognition n’est offerte que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

* AI Magic Remote peut nécessiter un achat séparé en fonction de la taille, du modèle et de la région de votre téléviseur.

Interface LG webOS avec AI Magic Remote au premier plan. Les vignettes de l’interface utilisateur affichent des recommandations de contenu personnalisées provenant de AI Voice ID.
Gros plan sur un écran du LG QNED TV illustrant le fonctionnement d’AI Search. Une petite fenêtre de discussion s’ouvre, montrant que l’utilisateur a demandé quels étaient les jeux sportifs disponibles. AI Search a réagi par le biais d’une discussion en ligne et en affichant des vignettes des contenus disponibles. Une invite à interroger Microsoft Copilot s’affiche également.
Des contenus de science-fiction sont diffusés sur l’écran d’un LG QNED TV. Sur l’écran se trouve l’interface AI Chatbot. L’utilisateur a envoyé un message à la fonction AI Chatbot indiquant que l’écran est trop sombre. La fonction AI Chabot a proposé des solutions en réponse à la demande. Toute la scène est aussi coupée en deux. D’un côté, l’écran est plus sombre, tandis que de l’autre, il est plus lumineux, illustrant comment la fonction AI Chatbot a automatiquement résolu le problème pour l’utilisateur.
Une famille de quatre personnes est réunie autour d’un LG AI TV. Un cercle apparaît autour de la personne qui tient la télécommande et indique son nom. Cela montre comment AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale de chaque utilisateur. L’interface webOS montre ensuite comment l’intelligence artificielle change automatiquement de compte et recommande des contenus personnalisés.
AI Voice ID

LG AI Voice ID reconnaît la signature vocale unique de chaque utilisateur et propose des recommandations personnalisées dès que vous parlez.

AI Search

Questionnez votre téléviseur. L’IA intégrée reconnaît votre voix et offre des recommandations personnalisées à vos demandes. Vous avez des résultats et solutions supplémentaires par Microsoft Copilot.

AI Chatbot

Conversez avec AI Chatbot via votre AI Magic Remote pour la configuration des paramètres à la résolution des problèmes. L’IA comprend l’intention de l’utilisateur et fournit des solutions immédiates.

* AI Voice ID peut afficher un contenu réduit ou limité en fonction de la région et de la connectivité du réseau. 

* La prise en charge de Voice ID peut varier en fonction de la région et du pays et concerne les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD commercialisés à partir de 2024.

* Cela ne fonctionne qu’avec les applications qui prennent en charge le compte Voice ID.

* AI Search est disponible sur les téléviseurs OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD commercialisés à partir de 2024. 

* Aux États-Unis et en Corée, AI Search utilise le modèle LLM.

* La fonction AI Chatbot n’est offerte que dans les pays qui prennent en charge le NLP dans leur langue maternelle.

* Il est possible de relier AI chatbot au service à la clientèle et aux contacts mobiles.

* Certaines fonctionnalités peuvent nécessiter une connexion internet.

LG AI Magic Remote devant l’écran d’un LG TV. Sur l’écran, un message d’accueil personnalisé de l’IA de LG s’affiche, accompagné de mots-clés adaptés en fonction de l’historique de recherche et de visionnage de l’utilisateur. Près de la télécommande, une icône et un libellé indiquent que la fonctionnalité AI Concierge est facilement accessible par une simple pression sur le bouton AI.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de AI Picture Wizard. L’une des options est mise en évidence comme si l’utilisateur avait déjà fait son choix.
Écran d’un utilisateur passant par le processus de personnalisation de AI Sound Wizard. Grille de différentes icônes de clips sonores. L’une des options est mise en évidence comme si l’utilisateur avait déjà fait son choix.
AI Concierge

Une pression sur le bouton AI de votre télécommande ouvre votre AI Concierge, qui propose des mots-clés personnalisés et des recommandations basées sur votre historique de recherche et de visionnage.

 

AI Picture Wizard

Des algorithmes avancés apprennent vos préférences en parcourant 1,6 milliard de possibilités d’images. En fonction de vos choix, votre téléviseur crée une image personnalisée juste pour vous.

AI Sound Wizard

Choisissez le son qui vous convient parmi une sélection d’extraits sonores. À partir de 40 millions de paramètres, l’IA crée un profil sonore sur mesure, adapté à vos préférences.

* Les menus et applications pris en charge par AI Concierge et peuvent varier selon le pays.

* L’affichage du menu de AI Concierge peut être différent lors de la sortie de l’application.

* Les recommandations de mots-clés de AI Concierge peuvent varier en fonction de l’application et du moment de la journée.

Découvrez le futur de la télévision : l’innovation au service de la perfection

Le premier OLED TV sans fil au monde avec transfert vidéo et audio sans fil 4K 144Hz

Notre Zero Connect Box diffuse une qualité d’image 4K visuellement

sans perte avec une faible latence.

Éliminez l’encombrement des câbles et profitez de contenus

variés sans les inconvénients d’une

installation câblée compliquée.

Trois salons différents équipés d’un LG TV sans fil, montrant à quel point l’espace est désencombré sans avoir besoin de câbles. La Zero Connect Box est également dissimulée quelque part, presque à l’abri des regards.

* Le premier téléviseur sans fil de 144Hz au monde par rapport aux téléviseurs traditionnels qui disposent d’un syntoniseur pour la diffusion.

* 4K 144Hz s’applique à l’OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces. D’autres modèles sans fil sont dotés d’un taux de rafraîchissement de 120Hz.

* Visuellement sans perte grâce aux résultats de tests internes conformes à la norme ISO/IEC 29170-2, les performances réelles dépendant des paramètres, des conditions d’environnement et de l’utilisation. 

** Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé plus bas que le récepteur sans fil du téléviseur.

* Le placement de la Zero Connect Box dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

* Les appareils doivent être connectés par câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

* Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

* Lors de l’achat, les clients reçoivent la Zero Connect Box LG OLED evo ou LG OLED Signature.

Le premier OLED TV transparent et sans fil au monde avec transfert vidéo et audio sans fil 4K

Le téléviseur OLED SIGNATURE de LG redéfinit ce qui est 

possible, offrant une 

expérience de visionnement à couper le souffle et vraiment surréaliste.

Différents espaces avec un téléviseur OLED Signature de LG. Dans chacune de ces images, le téléviseur est en mode transparent, ce qui montre comment les images du T-Content se fondent dans la réalité. Dans l’une des scènes, la barre d’information est également visible et indique la date, l’heure et la température.

* 4K 144Hz s’applique à l’OLED M5 83/77/65 pouces. D’autres modèles sans fil sont dotés d’un taux de rafraîchissement de 120Hz.

* Le placement de la Zero Connect Box dans une armoire peut entraîner des interférences de signal en fonction du matériau et de l’épaisseur de l’armoire.

** Le boîtier Zero Connect doit être installé plus bas que le récepteur sans fil du téléviseur.

* Les appareils doivent être connectés par câble au boîtier Zero Connect.

* Le câble d’alimentation doit être connecté à l’écran de télévision et au boîtier Zero Connect.

* Lors de l’achat, les clients reçoivent la Zero Connect Box LG OLED evo ou LG OLED Signature.

* Le premier téléviseur transparent au monde par rapport aux téléviseurs traditionnels qui disposent d’un syntoniseur pour la diffusion.

*La transparence du produit déterminée par les tests internes est de 43 %, cela peut varier en fonction de l’environnement et des conditions d’usage réels.

La technologie LG OLED au service de l’ART

Des ARTistes de renom choisissent LG OLED comme toile numérique 

Notre innovation permanente s’étend même au monde de l’ART. Avec LG OLED, les artistes du monde entier sont inspirés pour créer des expériences uniques grâce à la technologie de notre écran et à son excellence visuelle inégalée.

L’exposition Suh Se Ok x LG OLED est présentée avec une citation de Suh Do Ho, l’un des artistes. Le caractère unique d’une toile numérique transparente a immédiatement attiré mon attention. Le téléviseur Signature OLED de LG est également visible. De brèves descriptions de l’artiste et de Frieze Seoul 2024 sont également disponibles.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul est une foire d’art de renommée internationale

axée sur l’art contemporain 

qui présente 100 des galeries d’art 

les plus influentes d’Asie.

L’exposition Shepard Fairey x LG OLED est présentée. Des descriptions de Frieze Los Angeles 2024 et de l’artiste peuvent être consultées. Le LG OLED evo AI est également visible. La citation de Shepard Fairey est mise en exergue : « Je voulais collaborer avec LG OLED parce que la résolution de l’écran est incroyable. La reproduction des couleurs est très, très sophistiquée. »

FRIEZE LOS ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles est une célébration de l’art contemporain

qui met à l’honneur la culture dynamique de

Los Angeles et la contribution générale de la région 

aux arts visuels.

L’exposition de l’artiste Six N. Five utilisant des LG OLED TV est présentée. Une brève description de l’artiste et de l’événement Frieze New York 2023 peut être consultée. La citation de Six N. Five est mise en évidence, l’écran lumineux, les couleurs précises et le rapport de contraste infini du LG OLED TV suscitent une imagination sans limite chez l’artiste. Le LG OLED evo TV est également présenté.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York réunit les plus grandes galeries

d’art du monde pour présenter les

œuvres ambitieuses d’artistes pionniers. C’est

l’occasion de rencontrer de nouveaux talents

et certaines des figures les plus importantes de l’art.

L’innovation LG OLED au CES au fil des ans

Différentes expositions et installations LG OLED au CES sont présentées. Il s’agit des CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 et CES 2025.

LG OLED TV avec une œuvre d’art abstraite colorée sur son écran et l’alpha 11 AI Processor Gen2 mis en évidence derrière lui. Des lumières vives jaillissent du processeur et du téléviseur pour mettre en valeur sa technologie de pointe. L’emblème du premier OLED TV au monde depuis 12 ans est également visible.

Découvrez notre OLED TV la plus avancée à ce jour

* Omdia. Douze ans numéro 1 des ventes de 2013 à 2024. Ce résultat n’est pas reconnu par LGE ou ses produits. Consultez https://www.omdia.com/ pour plus de détails.

Comparez les OLED TV et trouvez celui qu’il vous faut

Comparez facilement les caractéristiques côte à côte pour choisir le téléviseur qui vous convient le mieux.

Table Caption
Features OLED G5 OLED C5 OLED B5
Image du produit LG OLED G5
OLED G5
Image du produit LG OLED C5
OLED C5
Image du produit LG OLED B5
OLED B5
Écran LG OLED evo LG OLED evo LG OLED
Dimension Jusqu’à 97 po (97,83,77,65,55,48 po) Jusqu’à 83 po (83,77,65,55,48,42 po) Jusqu’à 83 po (83,77,65,55,48 po)
Véritablement sans fil - - -
Processeur alpha 11 AI Processeur Gen2 alpha 9 AI Processeur Gen8 alpha 8 AI Processeur Gen2
Commandes de la luminosité par IA Brightness Booster Ultimate (83,77,65,55 po), Brightness Booster Max (97,48 po) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 po) Brightness Booster (83,77,65,55 po)
Couleur Noirs parfaits, couleurs parfaites Noirs parfaits, couleurs parfaites Noirs parfaits, couleurs parfaites
AI Picture AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro, AI Director Processing AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro AI Super Upscaling, OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro
AI Sound AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 11.1.2ch), AI Voice Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster AI Sound Pro (Virtual 9.1.2ch), AI Object Remastering, Dynamic Sound Booster
Système d’exploitation (SE) webOS25, webOS Re:new webOS25, webOS Re:new webOS25, webOS Re:new
En Savoir Plus En Savoir Plus En Savoir Plus

* Les caractéristiques peuvent varier d’un modèle à l’autre. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour en connaître les caractéristiques détaillées.

* Les spécifications peuvent varier en fonction du modèle ou de la taille de l’écran.

* La prise en charge de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier en fonction de la région et du pays.