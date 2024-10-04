Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Your LG Online Order: What Happens Next

Votre commande LG en ligne : ce qui se passe ensuite

Notre processus de livraison rationalisé vous permet d’être informé à chaque étape de la livraison de votre commande en ligne passée auprès de LG.

LG s’engage à vous tenir informé à chaque étape du processus. À partir du moment où vous passez votre commande sur le site LG.ca jusqu’à ce qu’elle arrive à votre porte, vous recevrez des mises à jour en temps opportun afin que vous puissiez vous préparer en toute confiance.

Processus de livraison de votre commande LG en ligne

Le processus de livraison de LG décrit les étapes clés de la commande à la livraison finale, y compris la confirmation de la commande, le suivi de l’expédition, la notification avancée et l’arrivée du produit, avec des points de contact clés garantissant une expérience client harmonieuse à chaque étape.

Commande passée

1. Commande passée

LG vous enverra un courrier électronique pour confirmer votre commande et vous transmettre les détails :

 

• Consultez les détails de votre commande.

• Affichez les coordonnées détaillées de LG.

• Consultez la date de livraison demandée*.

* Option offerte uniquement pour l’expédition standard de gros électroménagers et/ou de téléviseurs de plus de 55 pouces.

Préparation de l’expédition

2. Préparation de l’expédition

LG vous enverra un courriel avec les détails une fois que votre commande sera ramassée à notre entrepôt :

 

• Consultez les détails de votre commande.

• Affichez les coordonnées détaillées de LG.

• Consultez la date de livraison demandée*.

* Option offerte uniquement pour l’expédition standard de gros électroménagers et/ou de téléviseurs de plus de 55 pouces.

Confirmation d’expédition

3. Confirmation d’expédition

Vous recevrez un courriel contenant les détails de votre commande une fois qu’elle aura été expédiée à un transporteur :

 

• Consultez les détails de votre commande.

• Affichez les coordonnées détaillées de LG.

• Consultez la date de livraison demandée*.

• Accédez au suivi de votre commande**.

* Option offerte uniquement pour l’expédition standard de gros électroménagers et/ou de téléviseurs de plus de 55 pouces.

 

** Option offerte uniquement pour l’expédition standard.

Planifiez votre livraison

4. Planifiez votre livraison*

Le transporteur communiquera avec vous par courriel, par messagerie texte ou par téléphone pour confirmer les détails de l’expédition et planifier la livraison :

 

• Finalisez les détails de la livraison de votre commande.

 

* L’option de notification n’est offerte que pour les gros électroménagers et/ou les téléviseurs de plus de 55 pouces.

Fenêtre de notification de quatre heures

5. Fenêtre de notification de quatre heures*

Le transporteur communiquera avec vous par courriel, par messagerie texte ou par téléphone avant d’effectuer la livraison :

 

• Confirmez votre adresse auprès du transporteur.

• Consultez notre liste de contrôle pour la préparation des clients.

• Suivez votre commande.



* L’option de notification n’est pas offerte pour la livraison express de tous les produits et la livraison standard des pièces.

Faites de la place dans votre maison

6. Faites de la place dans votre maison

• Dégagez l’espace où le produit sera installé.

• Pour des raisons de sécurité, les livreurs ne se déchausseront pas et ne déplaceront pas de meubles ni d’objets ménagers.

• Lisez nos conditions générales d’achat pour obtenir plus de détails.

Fenêtre de modification d’une heure

7. Fenêtre de modification d’une heure*

Une heure avant la livraison, le transporteur vous appellera pour vous informer de l’heure d’arrivée prévue.

 

* L’option de notification n’est pas offerte pour la livraison standard des pièces.

Commande livrée à domicile

8. Commande livrée à domicile

Félicitations, votre commande est enfin arrivée. LG vous enverra un courriel pour confirmer que votre commande a été livrée avec succès :

 

• Consultez les détails de votre commande avec le numéro de suivi.

• Accédez au suivi de votre livraison*.

* Option uniquement offerte pour l’expédition standard.

Sondages

9. Sondages

Si vous avez acheté un gros électroménager et/ou un téléviseur de plus de 55 pouces avec le service d’expédition standard, le transporteur vous appellera pour effectuer un bref sondage sur le processus de livraison.

Des professionnels qui magasinent pour vous

Des professionnels qui
magasinent pour vous

Disponible du lundi au vendredi de 9 h à 18 h*.

Des professionnels qui <br>magasinent pour vous En savoir plus

Your One-Stop Shop - LG.ca

Discover the difference of shopping direct from LG.ca!

Sign in Join us

Welcome Coupon

New LG Members can use the Welcome Coupon towards their next purchase over $500.

Free Installation

Enjoy free connection services for selected products.

Free Haul-away

Get free haul-away straight from your door.

 

0%* Financing

Affordable payments with no interest.

Free Shipping

Enjoy hassle-free shopping with free delivery.**

Shop confidently with our price match program.*** 

Need help?

We're here to provide all the help you need.

Get support