webOS pour le divertissement

Séquence animée de téléviseur Smart de LG présentant le logo webOS, suivi de la typographie « Regarder », « Lire » et « Découvrir», se terminant par l’écran d’accueil webOS LG présentant des applications et des chaînes de diffusion en continu.

Profitez de contenus illimités avec webOS

Regardez, jouez, découvrez avec webOS. Plus de 4 000 applications à diffuser, plus de 4 000 chaînes disponibles avec LG Channels dans le monde entier.

*Le nombre d’applications et de chaînes disponibles peut varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région.

Qu’entend-on par webOSRegarderLireDécouvrirPromotion

webOS, le cœur de LG Entertainment

webOS facilite l’accès à tout ce que vous aimez, directement depuis votre écran d’accueil.

Tout ce que vous voulez regarder, sur un seul écran

Tous vos contenus préférés en un seul endroit : sports, musique, jeux, apprentissage et bureau à domicile. D’un seul clic, vous êtes exactement là où vous voulez être. 

Personnalisez votre expérience de visionnement

Créez facilement un compte individuel. Chacun dispose d’un écran d’accueil personnel avec des recommandations de contenu personnalisées pour une expérience de visionnement plus immersive.

Tapez pour jouer. Prêt en quelques secondes.

Accédez à vos applications de streaming préférées d’une simple pression. Ouvrez l’onglet TV dans l’application ThinQ pour accéder à Prime Video et à toute une série d’applications. Il suffit d’appuyer sur une application dans ThinQ pour qu’elle soit diffusée sur votre téléviseur en quelques secondes.

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles varient selon les pays, les produits et les régions.

*La création de comptes peut être limitée en fonction de l’âge et du nombre de comptes existants.

*Des abonnements distincts sont nécessaires pour Amazon Prime et les services associés.

*Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

WebOS primé

Logos de récompenses, notamment CES, iF Design Award et AVForums Editors’ Choice

*Les Prix de l’innovation du CES sont basés sur les documents descriptifs soumis au jury. La CTA (Consumer Technology Association) n’a pas vérifié l’exactitude des informations envoyées ni des revendications et n’a pas testé l’appareil récompensé. 

Découvrir plus d’applications

Explorez un monde d’applications qui dépasse l’imagination.

*Certaines applications peuvent ne pas être lancées en même temps que webOS, et leur disponibilité peut varier en fonction des régions.

le mot « Regarder » sur fond noir dégradé
Global Streaming Services

Un univers de contenu à explorer 

Des émissions si savoureuses que vous ne pourrez pas vous arrêter de les regarder. Accrochez-vous à des contenus captivants sur Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video et Apple TV+.

Séquence animée montrant les logos de Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ et Apple TV+ flottant au-dessus d’un collage dynamique d’émissions télévisées à succès, mettant en évidence l’accès du téléviseur Smart de LG aux plateformes de diffusion en continu mondiales et l’expérience de visionnement immersive.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles varient selon les pays, les produits et les régions.

*Des abonnements distincts sont nécessaires pour Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ et leurs services associés.

*Apple, le logo Apple et Apple TV sont des marques commerciales déposées d’Apple Inc. aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.

*Amazon, Prime Video ainsi que tous les logos associés sont des marques déposées d’Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Le montage du réalisateur, à la maison 

FILMMAKER MODE™ désactive le lissage des mouvements et préserve le format d’origine du film, y compris les rapports hauteur/largeur, les couleurs et les fréquences d’images, pour que vous voyiez chaque scène exactement comme le réalisateur l’a voulu. 

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*La prise en charge de FILMMAKER Mode peut varier d’un pays à l’autre.

LG Channels

Divertissement gratuit sur votre LG TV

LG Channels est intégré à chaque téléviseur Smart de LG, et ce, de façon totalement GRATUITE. Il offre des centaines de chaînes gratuites en direct, des films préférés des fans et des exclusivités. Il vous suffit d'utiliser votre télécommande pour en profiter, sans frais ni tracas.

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration. 

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

Sports Portal

Ramener le stade à domicile 

Plongez dans l’action avec Sports Portal - votre domicile pour les matchs en direct, les temps forts des matchs, les classements et bien plus encore, le tout sur un seul écran.

Écran de réglage du LG TV montrant l’interface de Sports Portal. La section « Mon équipe » s’agrandit et se rétrécit de manière dynamique, suivie d’un défilement fluide vers le bas à travers les différentes chaînes et contenus sportifs sélectionnables.

*Les images d’écran ont été simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles varient selon les pays, les produits et les régions.

*Les ligues et les caractéristiques prises en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

*Cette caractéristique nécessite une connexion réseau.

*Pour recevoir des alertes, les équipes ou les joueurs doivent être ajoutés à « Mon équipe ».

Texte de jeu sur fond noir dégradé
Jeux

Tous les jeux que vous voulez sur LG TV

Jouez à des milliers de jeux directement sur votre LG TV avec GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et maintenant XBOX.

LG TV affichant l’écran du portail de jeux, faisant défiler vers le bas les jeux et les caractéristiques disponibles. La vidéo montre un utilisateur naviguant vers le menu des paramètres sur la gauche, présentant diverses options de jeu, notamment GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid et Xbox.

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*L’assistance pour le portail de jeux peut varier d’un pays à l’autre.

*La prise en charge des services de jeux en nuage et des jeux du portail de jeux peut varier d’un pays à l’autre.

*Alguns serviços de jogos podem exigir uma subscrição e um gamepad.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être nécessaires.

*Selon le jeu, la connexion d’une manette de jeu, d’une souris ou d’un clavier peut être nécessaire.

*La compatibilité avec le GeForce NOW peut varier en fonction du fabricant et des spécifications de la manette de jeu. Consultez la liste des manettes de jeu prises en charge à : https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Les services de jeux peuvent être interrompus à la discrétion du fournisseur.

Fitness

Votre compagnon de remise en forme

Que vous préfériez le yoga ou la méditation, vous trouverez des exercices amusants et efficaces sur LG TV.

Une femme fait de l’exercice tout en regardant des vidéos d’entraînement sur le LG TV, avec divers contenus de remise en forme comme le yoga et la méditation qui défilent sur l’écran, présentant le LG TV comme un compagnon de remise en forme polyvalent.

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être nécessaires.

Découvrez le texte de jeu sur fond noir dégradé
Learning

Apprendre en s’amusant sur le grand écran 

Le logo Pinkfong affiché devant le LG TV
Pinkfong

Chantez, jouez et apprenez avec Baby Shark et sa famille sur la plateforme éducative amusante Pinkfong.

Le logo ABCmouse affiché devant le LG TV
ABCmouse

Avec plus de 10 000 activités d’apprentissage pour les enfants de 2 à 8 ans, ABCmouse contribue à faire naître l’amour de l’apprentissage.

Le logo PlayKids+ affiché devant le LG TV
PlayKids+

Pour les enfants de 2 à 12 ans, des vidéos, des chansons et des jeux réalisés par des experts rendent l’apprentissage amusant à tout âge.

*Les images d’écran sont simulées à des fins d’illustration.

*Le contenu et les applications disponibles peuvent varier en fonction du pays, du produit et de la région et sont susceptibles d’être modifiés sans préavis.

*Des abonnements séparés peuvent être nécessaires.

Téléviseur Smart de LG entouré de paquets cadeaux et de sacs de courses, présentant des offres spéciales à durée limitée et des événements de streaming exclusifs disponibles sur la plateforme webOS.

Profitez d’offres spéciales sur webOS

Des offres à durée limitée et des événements en continu - le tout sur webOS.

Profitez d’offres spéciales sur webOS En savoir plus
Deux écrans affichent les principales caractéristiques : l’un montre la télécommande AI Magic Remote de LG avec la mention « webOS for AI », et l’autre met en évidence le processeur alpha 11 AI Gen2 avec la mention « alpha AI Processor » en dessous.

La nouvelle génération de LG AI TV

La nouvelle génération de LG AI TV En savoir plus
Téléviseur Smart de LG affichant l’écran d’accueil webOS avec des applications de divertissement et des éléments d’interface utilisateur LG Channels qui s’étendent dynamiquement vers l’extérieur, mettant en évidence plus de 4 000 applications et les chaînes globales.

Téléviseur Smart de LG affichant l’écran d’accueil webOS avec des applications de divertissement et des éléments d’interface utilisateur LG Channels qui s’étendent dynamiquement vers l’extérieur, mettant en évidence plus de 4 000 applications et les chaînes globales.

webOS pour le divertissement

Profitez de contenus illimités avec webOS

Profitez de contenus illimités avec webOS En savoir plus