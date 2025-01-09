Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Réfrigérateurs
Téléviseurs
Aspirateurs
Lave-linge
Sèche-linge
Styler
Lave-vaisselle
Cuisinières, fours et tables de cuisson
Fours à micro-ondes
Climatiseurs

Image des produits LG et de leurs accessoires authentiques

Expérience spéciale

Des accessoires parfaitement adaptés à vos besoins

Découvrez et achetez des accessoires LG authentiques, parfaitement adaptés à votre produit

Ceci est une image du réfrigérateur LG et de son accessoire

Modernisez votre réfrigérateur

Accessoires pour
réfrigérateurs LG

Achetez des accessoires LG certifiés pour réfrigérateurs, parfaitement compatibles.

Découvrez ceux qui conviennent à votre modèle et commandez-les facilement en ligne

Ceci est une image de l’aspirateur LG et de son accessoire

Modernisez votre aspirateur

Accessoires pour aspirateurs LG

Achetez des accessoires LG certifiés pour aspirateurs, parfaitement compatibles.

Découvrez ceux qui conviennent à votre modèle et commandez-les facilement en ligne

Ceci est une image du téléviseur LG et de son accessoire

Modernisez votre téléviseur

Accessoires pour téléviseurs LG

Achetez des accessoires LG certifiés pour téléviseurs, parfaitement compatibles.

Découvrez ceux qui conviennent à votre modèle et commandez-les facilement en ligne

Ceci est une image du lave-vaisselle LG et de son accessoire

Modernisez votre lave-vaisselle

Accessoires pour lave-vaisselle LG

Achetez des accessoires LG certifiés pour lave-vaisselle, parfaitement compatibles.

Découvrez ceux qui conviennent à votre modèle et commandez-les facilement en ligne

Ceci est une image de l'appareil de cuisson LG et de son accessoire

Modernisez votre appareil de cuisson

Accessoires pour appareils de cuisson LG

Achetez des accessoires LG certifiés pour appareils de cuisson, parfaitement compatibles.

Découvrez ceux qui conviennent à votre modèle et commandez-les facilement en ligne

*Les images présentées sont uniquement à titre illustratif et peuvent ne pas refléter le produit réel.

Améliorez votre expérience

Ceci est une image du filtre à eau du réfrigérateur LG.

Filtre à eau et filtre
à air pour réfrigérateur

Achetez maintenant
Ceci est une image du filtre de sécheuse

Filtre de
sécheuse

Achetez maintenant
Ceci est une image du panier du lave-vaisselle LG

Panier et support
de lave-vaisselle

Achetez maintenant
Ceci est une image de la télécommande du téléviseur LG

Télécommande
de la télé

Achetez maintenant

Sélections pour vous

Besoin de plus d'informations sur les accessoires ?

Pour toute demande concernant l'achat d'accessoires et de pièces de réparation, ou pour des informations connexes, veuillez vous référer aux informations ci-dessous.

Discuter avec nous

Obtenez des réponses à toutes vos questions grâce à nos assistants virtuels, disponibles 24h/24 et 7j/7.

Si vous le souhaitez, vous pouvez discuter en temps réel avec un représentant du support LG.

 

Horaires de soutien  pour les achats

Lundi au vendredi : de 9h à 18h (heure de l’Est)

 

Horaires de soutien en direct

Lundi au vendredi : de 6h à 0h (heure de l’Est)

Samedi et dimanche : de 9h à 18h (heure de l’Est)

 

Les agents en direct sont disponibles uniquement pendant ces horaires. En dehors de ces heures, notre assistant virtuel est là pour vous aider.

Commencer la discussion

WhatsApp

Discutez avec l’un de nos spécialistes et obtenez des réponses à vos questions

concernant les accessoires ou des informations sur votre commande.

 

416-919-3387

Lundi au vendredi : de 6h à 0h (heure de l’Est)

Samedi et dimanche : de 9h à 18h (heure de l’Est)

Jours fériés : Ouvert

En poursuivant cette conversation, vous acceptez notre politique de confidentialité.

 

 

 

 

Accéder à WhatsApp

Envoyez-nous un message

Envoyez le mot ‘CARE’ au 1-587-742-2623 pour être instantanément mis en relation avec un agent.

(Disponible uniquement pour les clients situés au Canada)

 

Lundi au vendredi : de 6h à 0h (heure de l’Est)

Samedi et dimanche : de 9h à 18h (heure de l’Est)

Jours fériés : Ouvert

 

En poursuivant cette conversation, vous acceptez notre politique de confidentialité.

politique de confidentialité.

Contactez-nous
 

Si vous souhaitez recevoir des conseils sur la façon de faire des demandes générales concernant les accessoires et les pièces de rechange, veuillez cliquer sur le bouton ci-dessous.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Contactez-nous

En savoir plus sur les accessoires des produits LG

Découvrez et achetez des accessoires LG authentiques, parfaitement adaptés au produit que vous possédez.

Cela vous aidera à maximiser les performances de votre produit LG