Découvrez la gamme de TV LG

Comment choisir le TV qui répond à vos besoins ?

Comparez et choisissez le téléviseur parfait pour votre style de vie.

Voyez facilement les points forts des OLED, QNED, NanoCell et UHD, puis trouvez celui qui vous convient le mieux.

ALL TVsRésumé

TV transparente LG affichant des feux d’artifice éclatants dans un salon luxueux en hauteur la nuit, avec la silhouette de la ville visible en arrière-plan.
LG SIGNATURE OLED
La marque phare de LG, incarnant un design supérieur, une technologie avancée et des fonctionnalités intuitives.
# TrueWireless # Première TV OLED transparente au monde
TV OLED evo montée au mur affichant un coucher de soleil éclatant à travers une arche rocheuse rouge dans un salon moderne.
LG OLED evo AI
La marque TV OLED haut de gamme de LG, offrant une qualité d’image parfaite grâce à la technologie TV OLED la plus lumineuse et la plus avancée de LG.
# OLED le plus lumineux de LG # Noir parfait et couleur parfaite
Vue large d’un salon haut de gamme aux tons terre discrets. Sur le mur se trouve une LG OLED AI B5 4K Smart TV affichant une œuvre d’art à l’écran. Une barre de son LG est installée juste en dessous.
LG OLED AI
La marque TV OLED haut de gamme de LG, offrant un noir parfait et des couleurs parfaites dans la lumière comme dans l’obscurité, grâce aux pixels auto-émissifs contrôlés individuellement.
# Noir parfait et couleur parfaite
Grande TV QNED dans un salon chaleureux affichant un coucher de soleil éclatant au-dessus d’un phare côtier.
LG QNED evo AI
La marque TV MiniLED haut de gamme de LG, offrant un large gamut de couleurs pour des images réalistes et un contraste amélioré.
# Dynamic QNED Color Pro # Mini LED
TV LG montée au mur avec un affichage abstrait et coloré, accompagnée d’une barre de son et d’un caisson de basses dans un salon moderne.
LG QNED AI
La marque TV LCD haut de gamme de LG, offrant un large gamut de couleurs et produisant des images éclatantes grâce à la technologie Dynamic QNED Color.
# Dynamic QNED Color
TV NanoCell fixée au mur affichant une vue panoramique lumineuse d’un lac entouré de montagnes, avec un bateau rouge.
LG NanoCell AI
La marque TV LCD de LG dotée d’une technologie avancée d’amélioration des couleurs, offrant des teintes plus riches que les TV LCD classiques.
# Couleur pure
TV LG à grand écran impressionnant montée au mur au-dessus d’une barre de son LG dans un salon au style moderne.
LG UHD AI
La marque TV LCD 4K de LG, offrant une ultra-haute résolution qui recrée des images plus nettes et plus détaillées.
# LG Channels # webOS
LG StanbyME, un Display vertical intelligent, se tient à côté d’un canapé en cuir dans un salon moderne, affichant des icônes d’applications et des widgets à l’écran.
Lifestyle Screens
Amplifiez votre divertissement à domicile avec des produits Lifestyle qui s’harmonisent avec le style et l’énergie de votre espace.
# Écran mobile
※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications et options réelles peuvent varier selon le modèle.

All Tvs Lineup

LG OLED evo AI
LG OLED AI
LG QNED evo AI
LG QNED AI
LG NanoCell AI
LG UHD AI
Lifestyle Screens

Highlights

True Wireless

Technologie sans fil avec transfert vidéo et audio 4K 144 Hz, offrant une clarté 4K visuellement sans perte entre l’écran de la TV et la Zero Connect Box. Un cordon d’alimentation est requis pour chaque écran et pour la Zero Connect Box.

True Wireless

*S’applique à : OLED M5

Not available
True Wireless

*S’applique à : QNED9M

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Brightness
Brightness Booster Ultimate

Brightness Booster Ultimate*97 inch Brightness Booster Max
(OLED97G5)

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Processeur AI

Le cerveau des TVs, responsable du traitement des données, y compris l’amélioration des images, les fonctions Smart TV, les performances des applications et la réponse aux interactions de l’utilisateur. Le Processeur AI puissant assure des performances plus fluides, un chargement plus rapide des applications, une meilleure qualité d’image avec davantage de détails, ainsi qu’une expérience utilisateur plus réactive.

α11 AI Processeur 4K Gen2

α11 AI Processeur 4K Gen2*OLED C5 : α9 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α8 AI Processeur 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processeur 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processeur 4K Gen2

α8 AI Processeur 4K Gen2*QNED9M : α9 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen8

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen4

α7 AI Processeur 4K Gen4

Dolby Vision

Dolby Vision est une technologie visuelle conçue pour rehausser l’expérience de visionnement et permettre aux créateurs visuels d’insuffler plus de profondeur et de vivacité à leurs œuvres.

Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision
Dolby Vision

*Specifications may vary by model

Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Canal / Sortie audio
4.2ch / 60W

4.2ch / 60W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.2ch / 40W

2.2ch / 40W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 20W

2.0ch / 10W

2.0ch / 10W

Reconnaissance vocale à champ lointain

Dites simplement « Hi LG » pour commencer à interagir avec votre TV. L’AI de votre TV est toujours prête à répondre à vos demandes. Sans même appuyer sur un bouton, il suffit de dire « Hi LG » pour que l’AI commence à écouter vos requêtes.

Reconnaissance vocale à champ lointain
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
NVIDIA G-Sync

NVIDIA G-Sync assure un gameplay plus fluide en synchronisant le taux de rafraîchissement de votre TV avec votre GPU, afin d’éviter la déchirure et les saccades de l’image.

NVIDIA G-Sync
NVIDIA G-Sync
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
AMD FreeSync Premium

AMD FreeSync Premium offre des images sans déchirure et une faible latence en adaptant dynamiquement le taux de rafraîchissement de votre TV à la fréquence d’images de votre jeu.

AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
AMD FreeSync Premium
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available
HDMI

Connectez des appareils externes comme des consoles de jeu, des barres de son ou des lecteurs Blu-ray via les ports HDMI. Profitez d’une vidéo et d’un son de haute qualité à l’aide d’un seul câble.

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités

HDMI 2.1 - 4unités*QNED9M : HDMI 2.1 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI 2.0 - 3unités

HDMI - 1unités

HDMI - 1unités

Wi-Fi

Profitez d’un contenu en continu et de fonctions intelligentes grâce au Wi-Fi intégré. Connectez votre TV à votre réseau domestique sans câble pour un accès pratique et rapide.

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 6

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Wi-Fi 5

Display

Type de Display

OLED – Les TVs OLED utilisent des pixels auto-émissifs qui s’allument et s’éteignent individuellement, offrant de véritables noirs, un « contraste infini », des couleurs éclatantes et de larges angles de vision, particulièrement dans les scènes sombres.
LCD – Les TVs LCD utilisent un rétroéclairage qui traverse les cristaux liquides, offrant un meilleur contraste et une meilleure efficacité énergétique grâce à des LED de tailles variées et à des technologies de gradation.

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

Self-lit Display

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

LCD

Taille (po)

La taille d’une TV se mesure en diagonale, du coin supérieur gauche au coin inférieur droit de l’écran, et s’exprime en pouces. Un pouce équivaut à 2,54 cm. Bien que la taille représente la diagonale, elle influence la surface de l’écran, le prix et la distance de visionnement optimale.

97/83/77/65/55

97/83/77/65
/55

83/77/65/55/48

83/77/65/55
/48

85/75/65/55

85/75/65/55

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50/43

55/50/43

55/50/43

86/75/65/55/50/43

86/75/65/55
/50
/43

27

27

Résolution

Le nombre total de pixels qui composent une image à l’écran. Une résolution plus élevée signifie qu’un plus grand nombre de pixels est intégré dans le Display, ce qui donne une image plus nette, plus détaillée et plus claire, car davantage de points de couleur minuscules forment l’image.

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

4K

Full HD

Full HD

Taux de rafraîchissement

La fréquence, mesurée en hertz (Hz), à laquelle un Display met à jour son image pour afficher une nouvelle image par seconde. Un taux de rafraîchissement plus élevé (par ex. 144 Hz) offre des mouvements plus fluides et moins de flou qu’un taux inférieur.

120Hz Natif

120Hz Natif

120Hz Natif

120Hz Natif

120Hz Natif

120Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

60Hz Natif

Qualité d’image

Couleur

La reproduction des couleurs est le processus consistant à recréer les teintes de l’image originale. La meilleure couleur est une couleur parfaite, représentant des gammes de couleurs étendues avec une précision absolue. Un large gamut de couleurs permet une reproduction plus avancée, avec davantage de nuances que les Displays conventionnels.

Noir et couleur parfaits

Noir et couleur parfaitsNotre meilleure qualité d’image

Noir et couleur parfaits

Noir et couleur parfaitsNotre meilleure qualité d’image

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Premium Wide Color Gamut

Premium Wide Color Gamut- Dynamic Tone Mapping

Wide Color Gamut

Wide Color Gamut- NanoCell Color Technology

Not available
Not available
AI Upscaling

Le puissant Processeur AI de LG améliore la résolution pour retrouver la qualité d’origine. Profitez du 4K Super Upscaling avec une résolution, une luminosité et une netteté améliorées.

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α11 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α8 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

α7 AI Super Upscaling 4K

Resolution Upscaler

Resolution Upscaler

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Le Dynamic Tone Mapping est un processus en temps réel, scène par scène, qui ajuste la luminosité et le contraste du contenu HDR (High Dynamic Range) afin de l’optimiser pour un Display spécifique.
Le OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping représente le niveau le plus avancé de la technologie de mappage tonal dynamique de LG. Le Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro en est la version perfectionnée.

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

OLED Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

Dynamic Tone Mapping

HDR

Le HDR (High Dynamic Range) est une technologie et une norme de signal qui élargit la plage de luminosité, de contraste et de couleur des images, des vidéos ou du son, au-delà de ce que le SDR (Standard Dynamic Range) peut afficher.

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

HDR10

Qualité du son

AI Sound Pro
α11 AI Sound Pro

α11 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 11.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 9.1.2ch

α8 AI Sound Pro

α8 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 9.1.2ch

α7 AI Sound Pro

α7 AI Sound Proavec virtuel 9.1.2ch

AI Sound

AI Sound

Dolby Atmos

Dolby Atmos est une technologie audio immersive à base d’objets qui élève l’expérience sonore au-delà du son ambiophonique traditionnel en ajoutant des canaux de hauteur, créant ainsi un paysage sonore tridimensionnel.

Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Dolby Atmos
Not available
Not available
Not available
Not available

Smart

webOS

Bénéficiez de mises à niveau complètes et profitez des avantages des toutes dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Lauréat d’un prix de l’innovation du CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, webOS assure la protection de votre vie privée et de vos données.

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

Mise à jour du système d’exploitation sur 5 ans

*Les mises à jour et le calendrier de certaines fonctions, applications et services peuvent varier selon le modèle et la région.
Smart AI

L’AI adapte votre expérience TV de façon fluide et intelligente. Elle reconnaît votre voix (AI Voice ID), effectue des recherches vocales (AI Search), recommande du contenu personnalisé (AI Concierge), optimise l’image (AI Picture Wizard) et ajuste le son (AI Sound Wizard) — le tout en temps réel.

Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Smart AI
Not available

Gaming

VRR

Le VRR synchronise la fréquence d’images de votre jeu avec le taux de rafraîchissement de la TV afin d’éviter la déchirure ou les saccades. G-Sync et FreeSync sont des formats VRR courants offrant un gameplay fluide.

VRR 165Hz

VRR 165Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 120Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 144Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

VRR 60Hz

Not available
  • *Les spécifications sont basées sur le modèle représentatif de chaque gamme.
  • *Toutes les spécifications indiquées dans le tableau de comparaison des séries, à l’exception de la taille, se réfèrent au modèle de 65 pouces. (NanoCell 55 pouces)
  • *Les caractéristiques peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour des spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La disponibilité de certaines fonctionnalités peut varier selon la région et le pays.
  • *Toutes les images ci-dessus sont simulées.
Cartes de fonctionnalités LG TV affichant des images symbolisant le Processeur AI, la qualité d’image, la luminosité et la performance des couleurs.

Comment comprendre rapidement
les fonctionnalités et termes des TVs ?

Comment comprendre rapidement les fonctionnalités et termes des TVs ?
Chaîne de montagnes avec le cadre d’une TV autour, illustrant de manière créative la grande taille d’un écran de 100 po.
Quelle taille de TV convient à votre espace ?
Salon avec une TV montée au mur. L’écran affiche une image haute qualité d’une baleine bondissant hors de l’eau.
Qu’est-ce qu’une bonne qualité d’image TV ?
Une personne assise sur le canapé tenant une télécommande. Une LG AI TV est fixée au mur avec LG webOS affiché à l’écran.
Comment les TVs AI améliorent-elles les Smart TVs ?
Salon élégant dans un appartement penthouse, avec une magnifique vue urbaine visible à travers la fenêtre. Un homme est assis sur le canapé, regardant du contenu sur la TV fixée au mur.
Quelle est la meilleure TV Lifestyle pour vous ?
