TOUS LES ARTICLES

Ma première fois au CES, par Kevin Wendt

Ma première fois au CES, par Kevin Wendt

En tant qu’ambassadeur de LG Canada, j’ai eu le privilège d’assister au CES 2023 à Las Vegas...

En Savoir Plus
Notre pouvoir : pour une vie meilleure

Notre pouvoir : pour une vie meilleure

Au cours des dernières années, les changements climatiques ont fait l’objet d’une attention considérable dans le monde entier...

En Savoir Plus
Prix « La vie est belle » de LG

Prix « La vie est belle » de LG

LG s’efforce d’avoir une influence positive sur la société et la planète dans son ensemble; c’est pour cette raison que nous avons récemment annoncé le prix « La vie est belle ».

En Savoir Plus
La « Mission pour l’avenir » de LG

La « Mission pour l’avenir » de LG

Le potentiel pour l’innovation est omniprésent. Consciente de ce fait, LG Electronics a créé LG NOVA, un centre d’innovation...

En Savoir Plus
La technologie 6G

La technologie 6G

En tant que pionnier des innovations de type véhicule avec tout (V2X), LG reconnaît l’importance de la 6G pour l’avenir de la mobilité...

En Savoir Plus
Un mode de vie durable à la maison

Un mode de vie durable à la maison

Dans notre famille, la durabilité nous tient à cœur! Maintenant qu’Astrid et moi avons accueilli Auggie dans ce monde...

En Savoir Plus
Astuces pour le divertissement à la maison

Astuces pour le divertissement à la maison

Astrid et moi avons été très heureux d’accueillir Auggie dans notre famille; notre aventure de parents représente quelque...

En Savoir Plus
Les principales façons d’innover dans notre maison

Les principales façons d’innover dans notre maison

Avec un enfant en bas âge, deux chiens et des emplois très exigeants pour maman et papa, notre famille a un mode de vie plutôt mouvementé...

En Savoir Plus