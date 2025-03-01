Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Cuisinez avec efficacité et nettoyez sans tracas

Offre sur électroménagers

Cuisinez avec efficacité et nettoyez sans tracas

Livraison et ramassage gratuits sur les cuisinières et lave-vaisselle admissibles.

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Pour réclamer une offre spéciale :

Lave-vaisselle éligibles au panier


Étape 1. Ajoutez une cuisinière et/ou un lave-vaisselle éligibles au panier.

Mode de livraison


Étape 2. Au moment du paiement, choisissez le mode de livraison souhaité. La livraison standard est GRATUITE.

service de ramassage


Étape 3. Sélectionnez le service de ramassage si nécessaire.

date de livraison


Étape 4. Sélectionnez la date de livraison et terminez la commande.

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

