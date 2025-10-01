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Les couleurs éclatantes des moniteurs LG durent toute la saison. Économisez jusqu’à 20 % sur certains moniteurs LG, seulement sur LG.ca.

Les couleurs éclatantes des moniteurs LG durent toute la saison. Économisez jusqu’à 20 % sur certains moniteurs LG, seulement sur LG.ca.

Des couleurs éclatantes
qui durent toute la saison

Économisez jusqu’à 20 %

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Offre valable du 15 mai 2026 au 28 mai 2026 (23 h 59 HE), à l’achat de certains produits LG neufs, sur LG.ca, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks. L’offre peut être modifiée sans avis préalable et ne peut pas être combinée avec d’autres offres (exception faite du bon de bienvenue LG de 50 $). Aucune garantie‑réclame. En considération de la demande accrue et des retards dans l’approvisionnement global, il est difficile de garantir les dates de livraison. Ventes commerciales exclues. D’autres conditions s’appliquent.

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