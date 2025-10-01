About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Découvrez Copilot+PC
Découvrez les appareils Windows 11 Pro
Cette image montre un ordinateur portable équipé de Windows 11 posé sur un bureau en bois, entouré de plantes et d'une lampe, évoquant un espace de travail serein.

Cette image montre un ordinateur portable équipé de Windows 11 posé sur un bureau en bois, entouré de plantes et d'une lampe, évoquant un espace de travail serein.

Windows est rapide, puissant
et plus sécurisé que jamais

Le support technique pour Windows 10 a pris fin le 14 octobre 2025. Et devinez quoi ? Passer à Windows 11 n'a jamais été aussi simple.

Windows est rapide, puissant <br>et plus sécurisé que jamais Acheter des ordinateurs Windows 11

3 fois plus rapide

Une autonomie prolongée* et une navigation Web jusqu'à 3 fois plus rapide** que sur les PC Windows 10.

*L'autonomie de la batterie varie considérablement selon l'appareil, les paramètres, l'utilisation et d'autres facteurs. Voir l'adresse aka.ms/w11claims.

**Basé sur la référence du compteur de vitesse. Les performances varient considérablement selon les appareils. Voir l'adresse aka.ms/w11claims.

Ultra rapide

Vos attentes seront plus que comblées.

Les ordinateurs Windows 11 sont jusqu'à 2,3 fois plus rapides que les anciens appareils Windows.* Profitez d'une vitesse à la hauteur de votre dynamisme.

*Basé sur des tests effectués sur des appareils Windows 10 à l'aide du benchmark multicœur Geekbench 6.

*La comparaison des performances se fonde sur les critères fournis par Microsoft. Les performances réelles peuvent varier selon les appareils.

Les ordinateurs Windows les plus sécurisés à ce jour

Windows 11 peut vous aider à protéger vos données, en rendant leur piratage plus difficile, de la puce au cloud, jusqu'à vous. Découvrez la tranquillité d'esprit intégrée.

La transition est facile

Configurez Windows 11 rapidement et efficacement grâce à un transfert fluide, afin de ne pas avoir à vous soucier de perdre vos fichiers.

*Windows peut sauvegarder les fichiers, les paramètres et les applications des ordinateurs fonctionnant sous Windows 10 et versions ultérieures. La fonctionnalité Restaurer est disponible sous Windows 11, version 22H2 et supérieure. Des restrictions géographiques peuvent s'appliquer.

*Nécessite un compte Microsoft. Jusqu'à 5 Go de stockage Microsoft inclus. Les transferts de données supérieurs à 5 Go nécessitent un abonnement Microsoft actif ou une version d'essai.

*Lorsque vous ouvrez des applications pour la première fois sur votre nouvel ordinateur Windows 11, certaines seront réinstallées lors de leur premier lancement. D'autres applications peuvent nécessiter une réinstallation manuelle à partir du fournisseur d'origine.

Windows 11 facilite la transition.

Windows 11 helps easy transition.

Oubliez votre chargeur 

Les meilleurs ordinateurs Windows 11 offrent jusqu'à 2,7 heures d'autonomie en plus que les ordinateurs Windows 10 et une navigation Web jusqu'à 3 fois plus rapide.* Vous pouvez regarder vos émissions préférées avec une seule charge.**Inarrêtable, tout simplement.

*Basé sur la référence du compteur de vitesse. Les performances varient considérablement selon les appareils. Voir l'adresse aka.ms/w11claims.

**L'autonomie de la batterie varie considérablement selon l'appareil, les paramètres, l'utilisation et d'autres facteurs. Voir l'adresse aka.ms/w11claims.

Trouvez votre ordinateur LG Windows 11

LG gram Pro 

17Z90TR

En savoir plus

LG gram Pro 16

16Z90TS

LG gram Pro 2in1 

16T90TP

Still not sure?
Time to find the perfect fit.

Answer a few short questions and get matched with the PC that fits your every need. 

 - Enhanced security 

 - The best productivity features 

 - The speed you need

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light blue gradient background.

This image shows colorful 3D icons of Microsoft 365 applications including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and OneDrive on a light blue gradient background.

Get the power of Al with Microsoft 365