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L’installateur discute des réparations à faire avec le client dans la cuisine

L’installateur discute des réparations à faire avec le client dans la cuisine

Faites l’acquisition d’un produit LG en toute confiance

Conçu pour la fiabilité. Couvert par un entretien prévisible.

Faites l’acquisition d’un produit LG sans tracas

Une fiabilité quotidienne sur laquelle vous pouvez compter

Ayez l’esprit tranquille plus longtemps grâce à une couverture et à un service à domicile, pour que vous puissiez continuer à vivre en toute simplicité au quotidien.

En savoir plus sur la protection prolongée

Une protection qui se prolonge au-delà de votre garantie

La tarification à prix forfaitaire de LG vous permet d’accéder à un service transparent et sans tracas lorsque vous en avez besoin.

En savoir plus sur les réparations à prix forfaitaire

Service Connected Care avec l’application LG CareQ

Le service LG CareQ vous permet d’accéder rapidement à une aide numérique et à un service d’experts à domicile.

En savoir plus sur le service LG CareQ
Un homme lève le pouce devant sa laveuse et sa sécheuse LG

Les produits LG sont conçus pour durer et couverts par un soutien sur lequel vous pouvez compter.

Faites l’acquisition de produits LG en toute confiance grâce à la protection prolongée, aux réparations à prix forfaitaire et à l’application LG CareQ.

Tarification à prix forfaitaire de LG

Chez LG Canada, nous croyons en un service clair et sans stress. Notre programme de tarification à prix forfaitaire propose un coût unique pour les réparations courantes, couvrant le temps, la main-d’œuvre et les pièces, sans frais cachés ni tarif horaire. Il s’agit d’une approche transparente qui priorise les clients.

En savoir plus sur les réparations à prix forfaitaire

Protection prolongée

La garantie courante de LG couvre la plupart des téléviseurs, des réfrigérateurs, des laveuses, des sécheuses et des électroménagers avec une garantie d’un an sur les pièces et la main-d’œuvre en cas de défauts, plus une protection prolongée sur les pièces. Le service à domicile est offert dans les limites du service et exclut les dommages accidentels, une mauvaise utilisation et les problèmes de nature esthétique.

 

Pour une plus grande tranquillité d’esprit, choisissez la protection prolongée, qui ajoute une couverture supplémentaire d’un, de deux ou de quatre ans avec des pièces d’origine de LG, des réparations autorisées et un soutien sans tracas dans la plupart des régions du Canada. 

En savoir plus sur la protection prolongée

LG CareQ

Le service LG CareQ offre une expérience d’assistance connectée directement sur votre téléphone. Que ce soit en vous aidant à obtenir de l’assistance dans l’application ou des réparations à domicile réalisées par des experts, le service LG CareQ offre un service fiable auquel vous pouvez faire confiance longtemps après votre achat.

En savoir plus sur le service LG CareQ

Réparation à prix forfaitaire

Vous ne payez rien de plus. Aucune surprise.

Réparations à domicile réalisées par des experts

Service de réparation à domicile de confiance assuré par des professionnels de LG, à votre domicile*.

Un soutien continu sur lequel vous pouvez compter

LG CareQ vous accompagne longtemps après votre achat.

Réparations garanties par LG

Toutes les réparations sont effectuées par des techniciens certifiés de LG qui utilisent des pièces d’origine de LG.

Foire aux questions

Q.

Pourquoi devrais-je choisir LG plutôt que d’autres marques ou d’autres plans de protection offerts par les détaillants?

A.

LG se distingue en matière de service après-vente, car nous vous soutenons directement en tant que fabricant, et non par l’intermédiaire de tiers. Vous bénéficiez donc de pièces d’origine de LG, de techniciens formés à l’usine et de notre programme de réparation à prix forfaitaire, qui fournit un prix clair et transparent pour les réparations couvertes. Pas de surprises après l’inspection.

 

De nombreux plans de protection offrent uniquement une couverture contre les surtensions, mais ne confirment le prix des réparations qu’après une inspection. Avec l’approche de prix forfaitaire de LG, les coûts sont divulgués avant le début des réparations. Les plans des détaillants peuvent également faire appel à des techniciens tiers et à des pièces qui ne sont pas d’origine.

 

LG vous offre une assistance fiable et prévisible après l’achat de votre électroménager ou de votre téléviseur LG, et donc une tranquillité d’esprit.

Q.

À quel type de service après-vente puis-je m’attendre de la part de LG?

A.

LG offre une assistance à long terme conçue pour rendre les réparations plus simples et plus rapides :

 

Un service à domicile autorisé réalisé par des techniciens formés par LG, avec des pièces précommandées lorsque cela est possible.

Un accès direct à l’équipe d’assistance LG CareQ, et non à des centres d’appels tiers.

Des options de garantie et de protection flexibles, que votre produit soit couvert ou non par la garantie du fabricant.

Q.

Quelle est la garantie courante du fabricant de LG pour les appareils électroniques et les électroménagers?

A.

LG offre une garantie d’un an sur les pièces et la main-d’œuvre pour la plupart des produits de consommation (p. ex. téléviseurs, réfrigérateurs, laveuses, sécheuses, barres de son) à compter de la date d’achat, couvrant les défauts de matériaux et de fabrication dans des conditions normales d’utilisation. Certains composants bénéficient d’une couverture plus longue, comme les compresseurs des réfrigérateurs, les moteurs DirectDrive des laveuses et les magnétrons à inversion des micro-ondes, qui sont couverts par une garantie de 10 ans.  Le service à domicile est offert dans un rayon de 150 km d’un centre de services LG autorisé. Des exclusions s’appliquent, notamment les dommages accidentels, une mauvaise utilisation, les problèmes de nature esthétique et une installation incorrecte. Une preuve d’achat (facture) et des numéros de modèle et de série visibles sont nécessaires. Pour connaître toutes les conditions, consultez les détails de la garantie de LG.

Q.

Qu’est-ce que le plan de protection prolongée de LG, et comment prolonge-t-il la couverture?

A.

Le plan de protection prolongée ajoute une protection supplémentaire, d’un, de deux ou de quatre ans à la garantie courante pour les principaux électroménagers et produits de divertissement à domicile (p. ex. téléviseurs, réfrigérateurs, laveuses, sécheuses). Il couvre les réparations effectuées à l’aide de pièces d’origine de LG et réalisées par des techniciens autorisés, avec des services à domicile sans tracas dans la plupart des régions du Canada (service non offert en Colombie-Britannique). La couverture suit les mêmes conditions que la garantie courante (défaillances mécaniques/électriques), ce qui garantit la tranquillité d’esprit.

Q.

Le plan de protection prolongée de LG couvre-t-il les dommages accidentels?

A.

Non, le plan couvre principalement les réparations selon les mêmes conditions que celles de la garantie courante (défauts et défaillances), sans inclure les dommages accidentels dus à la manipulation (p. ex. chutes, déversements).

Q.

Qu’est-ce que le programme de tarification à prix forfaitaire de LG, et comment fonctionne-t-il pour les réparations?

A.

Le programme de tarification à prix forfaitaire de LG offre une tarification transparente et directe pour les réparations courantes hors garantie, regroupant le temps, la main-d’œuvre et les pièces d’origine de LG en un seul coût fixe. Il n’y a pas de taux horaire, de frais cachés ni de surprises. Cette option, offerte après l’achat, est une solution peu coûteuse qui s’ajoute aux plans de garantie prolongée en rendant les réparations prévisibles abordables à l’expiration de la garantie.

Q.

Le service à domicile est-il offert dans le cadre des plans de protection prolongée ou des réparations à prix forfaitaire?

A.

Oui, le service à domicile sans tracas est un avantage clé dans la plupart des régions du Canada (dans les zones de service; au-delà de 150 km, il pourrait être nécessaire de déposer ou d’expédier le produit). Des techniciens certifiés effectuent les réparations directement à votre domicile, en une seule visite et avec des pièces commandées à l’avance, ce qui rend le service idéal pour les gros électroménagers comme les réfrigérateurs et les laveuses.

Q.

Comment présenter une réclamation au titre de la protection prolongée ou des réparations à prix forfaitaire?

A.

Communiquez avec notre centre de soutien des manières suivantes :

 

 

Fournissez votre preuve d’achat, le numéro de modèle/série et les détails du problème. Un technicien certifié établit le diagnostic, commande les pièces à l’avance et planifie le service à domicile, le cas échéant. Dans le cadre de la réparation, des pièces d’origine de LG provenant d’entrepôts canadiens sont utilisées pour une résolution plus rapide. Les demandes sont traitées 365 jours par année.

Q.

Qu’est-ce que le service LG CareQ?

A.

Le service LG CareQ est l’expérience d’assistance connectée de LG conçue pour vous soutenir au-delà de la garantie, combinant l’assistance numérique et le service à domicile réalisé par des experts pour une prise en charge en toute confiance.

Q.

Pourquoi choisir le service LG CareQ pour l’entretien et les réparations?

A.

Le service LG CareQ offre une assistance soutenue par l’expertise de LG, des techniciens de confiance et une expérience de service uniforme conçue pour assurer le bon fonctionnement de vos produits LG longtemps après l’achat.

Gamme d’appareils de LG comprenant un réfrigérateur avec portes à deux battants, une cuisinière électrique, une laveuse et une sécheuse, présentés dans un cadre moderne avec des insignes « Meilleure marque » de Consumer Reports 2025 pour chaque catégorie affichée ci-dessous.

Gamme d’appareils de LG comprenant un réfrigérateur avec portes à deux battants, une cuisinière électrique, une laveuse et une sécheuse, présentés dans un cadre moderne avec des insignes « Meilleure marque » de Consumer Reports 2025 pour chaque catégorie affichée ci-dessous.

Les appareils de LG sont évalués, fiables et recommandés

Les appareils de LG sont évalués, fiables et recommandés En savoir plus