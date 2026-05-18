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Quelle configuration de moniteur correspond le mieux à vos besoins ?

Créez votre configuration idéale avec la combinaison de moniteurs parfaite selon vos besoins, votre budget et votre espace. Une utilisation intelligente de l’espace améliore l’efficacité et maximise la productivité.

Profil gamer explorateurProfil gamer compétitifProfil créateur de musique / vidéoCréation design / photoProfessionnelAnalyste financier / négociateurDéveloppeurAmateur de divertissement

Comment créer une configuration de moniteurs pour une immersion maximale dans les jeux d’aventure et d’exploration

Cette vidéo présente une configuration de moniteurs de jeu conçue pour les gamers explorateurs, où le moniteur ultralarge principal affiche un jeu en monde ouvert, tandis que des écrans secondaires présentent les cartes, les quêtes et les informations système afin d’élargir la vision globale et d’intensifier l’immersion dans l’exploration.

Configuration de moniteurs immersive
pour une expérience de jeu d’aventure
à grande échelle

Affichez cartes, quêtes et gameplay sur plusieurs écrans

pour renforcer l’immersion dans les jeux axés sur l’exploration.

Moniteur simple pour gamers explorateurs

45 po 5K2K WUHD 165 Hz

45GX950A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour gamers explorateurs

34 po WQHD 240 Hz + 27 po QHD 200 Hz

Moniteur principal : 34GX950A, Moniteur secondaire : 27G610A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une installation de jeu FPS pour des performances constantes

Cette vidéo présente une configuration de moniteurs de jeu à taux de rafraîchissement élevé conçue pour les gamers compétitifs, où le moniteur principal affiche un gameplay FPS rapide, tandis que les écrans secondaires présentent les indicateurs de performance, le clavardage et les statistiques de jeu afin de soutenir un jeu compétitif axé sur la précision.

Une configuration multi-écrans
pour un contrôle complet du jeu

Commencez par le gameplay principal sur un seul écran, tout en utilisant les autres écrans pour rester connecté avec votre équipe.

Moniteur simple pour gamers compétitifs

27 po QHD 540 Hz - HD 720 Hz

27GX790B

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour gamers compétitifs

27 po QHD 280 Hz + 27 po QHD 300 Hz

Moniteur principal : 27GX700A, Moniteur secondaire : 27G640A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une disposition d’affichage pour le montage audio et vidéo professionnel

Cette vidéo présente une configuration de moniteurs créative conçue pour les créateurs vidéo et audio, où le moniteur principal affiche la timeline de montage et la fenêtre d’aperçu, tandis que les écrans secondaires présentent les pistes audio, les outils et les panneaux de contrôle afin de soutenir un flux de travail professionnel en montage vidéo et en production sonore.

Disposition grand écran
pour maximiser la productivité
en montage

Visualisez votre timeline sur un grand écran tout en gardant votre table de mixage et votre aperçu visibles pendant le montage.

Moniteur simple pour créateurs musique et vidéo

40 po 5K2K WUHD 120 Hz

40U990A

Acheter maintenant

Moniteur simple pour créateurs musique et vidéo

49 po 32:9 DQHD 144 Hz

40U950A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour créateurs musique et vidéo

34 po 21:9 WQHD 100 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz

Moniteur principal : 34U650A, Moniteur secondaire : 27U731SA

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une disposition d’affichage pour le travail créatif en photographie, illustration et design

Cette vidéo présente une configuration à double écran conçue pour les photographes, où le moniteur principal affiche l’édition de photos en haute résolution, tandis que le moniteur secondaire présente les panneaux d’outils, les images de référence et les bibliothèques d’actifs afin de soutenir un flux de travail précis en retouche d’image et en correction des couleurs.

Une configuration d’affichage
pour un travail créatif
riche en détails

Gardez vos références, vos modifications en cours et vos versions finales ouvertes simultanément, afin de créer sans interruption.

*Widths are based on product dimensions. Please check full specifications on the LG.com PDP.

*Availability of some model names including launch schedules may vary by country.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding. Please refer to each product’s PDP for the actual appearance.

Moniteur simple pour créateurs design et photo

32 po 6K 60 Hz

32U990A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour créateurs design et photo

32 po 6K 60 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz

Moniteur principal : 32U990A, Moniteur secondaire : 27U730A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration triple écran pour créateurs design et photo

32 po 6K 60 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz + 27 po QHD 100 Hz

Moniteur principal : 32U990A, Moniteur secondaire 1 : 27U730A, Moniteur secondaire 2 : 27U631A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une disposition à double écran pour un travail de bureau efficace

Cette vidéo présente une configuration de bureau à double écran conçue pour les professionnels, où le moniteur principal affiche des documents et des présentations, tandis que le moniteur secondaire présente du contenu web, des outils de communication et des tableaux de bord de données afin de soutenir un multitâche efficace et la prise de décision.

Affichage côte à côte
pour un flux de travail
plus concentré

Gardez vos outils d’IA et vos notes sur un écran, afin de rester concentré tout en regardant un webinaire sur l’autre.

Moniteur simple pour professionnels

32 po QHD 100 Hz

32U631A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour professionnels

27 po QHD 100 Hz + 27 po QHD 100 Hz

Moniteur principal : 27U631A, Moniteur secondaire : 27U631A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour professionnels

27 po FHD 120 Hz + 27 po FHD 120 Hz

Moniteur principal : 27U411A, Moniteur secondaire : 27U411A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une configuration multi-écrans pour le trading, les graphiques de marché et les tableaux de bord financiers

Cette vidéo présente une configuration multi-écrans conçue pour les analystes financiers et les traders, où le moniteur principal affiche des graphiques de marché en temps réel, tandis que les écrans secondaires présentent des données financières, des flux d’actualités et des tableaux de bord analytiques afin de soutenir un flux de travail complexe en trading et en analyse de marché.

Superposition d’écrans pour le suivi de marché à partir de multiples sources

Affichez vos tableaux de bord, filtres, graphiques et flux d’actualités afin de suivre et gérer les fluctuations du marché en temps réel.

Moniteur simple pour analystes financiers et traders

40" 5K2K WUHD 120Hz

40U990A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour analystes financiers et traders

34 po 21:9 WQHD 100 Hz + 34 po 21:9 WQHD 100 Hz

Moniteur principal : 34U650A, Moniteur secondaire : 34U650A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration quadruple écran pour analystes financiers et traders

27 po QHD 100 Hz

4 unités de 27U631A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Quelle configuration de moniteurs aide les développeurs à mieux travailler avec des IDE, des terminaux et des navigateurs ?

Cette vidéo présente une configuration multi-écrans conçue pour les programmeurs et les développeurs, où le moniteur principal affiche l’éditeur de code et l’IDE, tandis que les écrans secondaires présentent les fenêtres de terminal, la documentation et les écrans d’aperçu afin de soutenir un flux de travail efficace en développement logiciel.

Une configuration fluidepour un flux de codage complet

Gardez vos IDE, votre code et l’aperçu en direct ouverts pour tester des idées, ajuster le code et rester à jour sur les résultats.

Moniteur simple pour programmeurs et développeurs

32 po UHD 60 Hz

32UN880K

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour programmeurs et développeurs

32 po UHD 60 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz

Moniteur principal : 32UN880K, Moniteur secondaire : 27U730A

Acheter maintenant

Configuration triple écran pour programmeurs et développeurs

32 po UHD 60 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz + 27 po QHD 100 Hz

Moniteur principal : 32UN880K, Moniteur secondaire 1 : 27U730A, Moniteur secondaire 2 : 27U631A

Acheter maintenant

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.

Comment configurer une disposition multi-écrans pour les vidéos, les tutoriels et les flux sociaux

Cette vidéo présente une configuration de moniteurs ultralarges conçue pour les amateurs de divertissement, où le moniteur principal affiche du contenu en streaming, tandis que les écrans secondaires présentent des panneaux de navigation, des listes de lecture et du contenu connexe afin de soutenir une expérience immersive de visionnement et de découverte.

Configuration flexible
pour la productivité
et des pauses faciles

Modifiez vos flux de travail, apprenez grâce à des tutoriels et regardez de courtes vidéos, le tout au sein de votre espace de travail.

Moniteur simple pour amateurs de divertissement

34 po WQHD 100 Hz

34U601SA

Acheter maintenant

Configuration double écran pour amateurs de divertissement

34 po WQHD 100 Hz + 32 po 4K UHD 60 Hz

Moniteur principal : 34U601SA, Moniteur secondaire : 32U889SA

Acheter maintenant

Configuration triple écran pour amateurs de divertissement

34 po WQHD 100 Hz + 27 po 4K UHD 60 Hz + 32 po 4K UHD 60 Hz

Moniteur principal : 34U601SA, Moniteur secondaire 1 : 27U731SA, Moniteur secondaire 2 : 32U889SA

En savoir plus

*Les largeurs sont basées sur les dimensions des produits. Veuillez consulter les spécifications complètes sur la page produit LG.com.

*La disponibilité de certains modèles, y compris les dates de lancement, peut varier selon le pays.

*Les images sont simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Veuillez consulter la page produit de chaque modèle pour l’apparence réelle.