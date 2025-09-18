About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Découvrez la gamme de moniteurs LG

Comment choisir le moniteur qui correspond à vos besoins ?

Comparez et choisissez le moniteur parfait pour votre style de vie.

Voyez facilement les points forts des UltraGear, UltraFine, Smart Monitor et UltraWide, puis trouvez celui qui vous convient le mieux.

LifeStyleRésumé

À mesure que les modes de vie et les façons de travailler continuent d’évoluer,
les moniteurs LG offrent des expériences optimisées, adaptées à vos besoins et à votre espace. Découvrez d’un coup d’œil les principales caractéristiques et spécifications de chaque modèle, et trouvez l’écran qui s’intègre parfaitement à votre quotidien.

Pour le jeu

Dans le jeu, chaque seconde compte. Lors des moments intenses où vous êtes en pleine action, des temps de réponse rapides et des images fluides vous assurent de ne jamais manquer un mouvement. Vivez l’excitation d’avoir toujours une longueur d’avance sur votre adversaire, grâce à des visuels nets et éclatants qui donnent vie à chaque scène du jeu, et à une jouabilité fluide, sans déchirure ni saccade.

Un moniteur LG UltraGear dans une salle de jeu, affichant une partie à l’écran, entouré d’un éclairage LED autour de l’installation.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications réelles et les options peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraGear
UltraGear
UltraGear

Display

Type de panneau

Le panneau est la technologie clé qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur : l’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA assure un contraste élevé, et le TN fournit un temps de réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le panneau qui répond le mieux à vos besoins.

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

OLED

Temps de réponse

Fait référence à la vitesse de changement des couleurs sur l’écran — plus cette vitesse est élevée, plus le jeu est fluide et net.

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

0.03 ms

Taux de rafraîchissement

Les taux de rafraîchissement ultra-rapides offrent une image fluide pendant le jeu, vous permettant de réagir rapidement et de viser avec précision votre adversaire.

165 Hz

165 Hz

240 Hz

240 Hz

480 Hz

480 Hz

Gamme de couleurs

La gamme de couleurs fait référence à l’étendue des couleurs qu’un moniteur peut afficher. Plus cette gamme est large, plus les couleurs affichées sont variées et précises.

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

DCI-P3 98.5%

HDR

Des couleurs éclatantes et une luminosité accrue portent la résolution de l’écran à un niveau supérieur. Plongez dans une qualité d’image améliorée avec un contraste plus net.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Fonction de jeu

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ

NVIDIA G-Sync garantit une expérience de jeu plus fluide en synchronisant le taux de rafraîchissement de votre moniteur avec celui du GPU, afin d’éviter les déchirures d’image et les saccades.

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

NVIDIA G-Syncᴹᴰ Compatible

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ

AMD FreeSync offre des images sans déchirure et une faible latence en adaptant dynamiquement le taux de rafraîchissement du moniteur à la fréquence d’images du jeu.

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

AMD FreeSyncᴹᴰ Premium Pro

Mode double

Le Mode double certifié VESA vous permet de passer aisément d’un mode graphiquement riche à un mode jeu d’action rapide. Vous pouvez changer de mode facilement via l’OSD ou LG Switch, afin d’optimiser votre expérience pour tout type de jeu.

Mode double
Not available
Mode double

Design

Courbure

Ce design incurvé correspond à la ligne de vision naturelle de l’utilisateur, maintenant une distance constante entre les yeux et l’écran afin de réduire la fatigue oculaire. Des valeurs de courbure plus élevées offrent une courbure douce pour un meilleur confort, tandis que des valeurs plus faibles créent une courbure plus prononcée pour une immersion maximale.

800R

800R

800R

800R

flat

flat

Pour les créatifs

Un seul écran, des possibilités infinies pour le travail et les loisirs. Le LG Smart Monitor réunit la productivité d’un moniteur de travail haute performance, la fluidité d’un écran de jeu et la commodité d’un téléviseur intelligent — le tout dans un appareil élégant. Grâce à une qualité d’image éclatante, des commandes intuitives et des fonctionnalités intelligentes, il crée un environnement fluide pour le multitâche, le divertissement et la création. Que vous travailliez, regardiez ou créiez, il s’adapte parfaitement à votre style de vie.

Un moniteur LG UltraFine sur un bureau de studio de musique, affichant un logiciel de montage vidéo 3D coloré, avec une console de mixage et un casque audio à proximité.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications réelles et les options peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraFine
UltraFine
UltraFine

Display

Taille

Les moniteurs LG sont offerts dans une gamme de tailles allant de 27 à 49 pouces, vous permettant de choisir la dimension idéale pour votre environnement de jeu et de travail. Plus l’écran est grand, plus le jeu devient immersif et plus votre travail gagne en efficacité.

27

27

31.5

31.5

27

27

Résolution

La résolution fait référence au nombre de pixels qui composent l’image sur votre écran. Plus la résolution est élevée, plus l’image est nette et détaillée.

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

3,840 x 2,160

Rapport de contraste

C’est une mesure de la différence de luminosité sur votre écran : des valeurs plus élevées offrent des noirs plus profonds et des zones claires plus lumineuses. Des rapports de contraste plus élevés procurent une meilleure qualité d’image et sont particulièrement avantageux pour les applications où la fidélité des couleurs est essentielle, comme le visionnement de vidéos ou les travaux de conception.

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,200 : 1

1,200 : 1

Type de panneau

Le panneau est la technologie clé qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur : l’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA assure un contraste élevé, et le TN fournit un temps de réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le panneau qui répond le mieux à vos besoins.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Format d’image

Le format d’image (ou rapport d’aspect) fait référence au rapport entre la largeur et la hauteur de l’image.

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

16:9

Gamme de couleurs

La gamme de couleurs fait référence à l’étendue des couleurs qu’un moniteur peut afficher. Plus cette gamme est large, plus les couleurs affichées sont variées et précises.

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

DCI-P3 95%

HDR

Des couleurs éclatantes et une luminosité accrue portent la résolution de l’écran à un niveau supérieur. Plongez dans une qualité d’image améliorée avec un contraste plus net.

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

HDR 10

Utilisabilité

HDMI
2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

2 x HDMI 2.0

DisplayPort

Le DisplayPort vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de la puissance des GPU de nouvelle génération grâce à une bande passante élevée. Il offre une qualité d’image nette et fluide, même en 4K et à des taux de rafraîchissement ultra-élevés, garantissant une expérience de jeu sans compression ni latence, que ce soit dans les simulateurs de course ou les jeux FPS haut de gamme.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

Pour les utilisateurs hybrides

Un écran plus intelligent qui réunit travail, divertissement et contenu en parfaite harmonie. Le LG Smart Monitor combine la productivité d’un moniteur de travail haute performance, la réactivité d’un écran de jeu et la commodité d’un téléviseur intelligent — le tout dans un seul appareil. Grâce à des tableaux de bord intuitifs, des fonctions intelligentes et un design élégant et moderne, il offre une expérience optimisée pour ceux qui mènent un style de vie dynamique et connecté. Une qualité d’image exceptionnelle et une configuration flexible rehaussent votre quotidien, transformant le multitâche fluide en une expérience à la fois pratique et raffinée.

Un moniteur LG sur un bureau affichant des infographies, entouré d’un clavier, d’une chaise de bureau, d’une lampe de bureau, d’un porte-documents et de petites plantes, dans un espace de travail à domicile chaleureux.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications réelles et les options peuvent varier selon le modèle.

Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor
Smart Monitor

Display

Rapport de contraste

C’est une mesure de la différence de luminosité sur votre écran : des valeurs plus élevées offrent des noirs plus profonds et des zones claires plus lumineuses. Des rapports de contraste plus élevés procurent une meilleure qualité d’image et sont particulièrement avantageux pour les applications où la fidélité des couleurs est essentielle, comme le visionnement de vidéos ou les travaux de conception.

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

1,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

3,000 : 1

Utilisabilité

webOS

Profitez de mises à jour complètes et bénéficiez des toutes dernières fonctionnalités et logiciels. Lauréat d’un prix de l’innovation du CES dans la catégorie cybersécurité, webOS assure la protection de votre vie privée et la sécurité de vos données.

webOS
webOS
webOS
Haut-parleur
2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

2 x 5W

USB-C Port
3 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C (max. 65W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 65W charging power)

Design

Hauteur

La possibilité de régler la hauteur du moniteur vers le haut ou vers le bas, afin d’optimiser la position de l’écran selon le niveau de vos yeux et de réduire la tension au cou et aux épaules.

329 mm

329 mm

110 mm

110 mm

Not available
Pivot

La possibilité de faire pivoter l’écran de 90 degrés, dans une ou deux directions, pour l’utiliser en mode portrait.

-90°

-90°

90°

90°

Not available
Inclinaison

Grâce à la possibilité d’incliner le moniteur vers l’avant ou vers l’arrière, vous pouvez ajuster l’angle de l’écran vers le haut ou vers le bas afin de trouver l’angle idéal pour vos yeux.

-20° ~ +50°

-20° ~ +50°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

-5° ~ +15°

Rotation

La possibilité de faire pivoter le moniteur latéralement, vous permettant de tourner l’écran d’un côté ou de l’autre pour partager l’affichage avec d’autres ou adapter l’orientation à votre environnement de travail.

-60° ~ +90°

-60° ~ +90°

Not available
Not available

Pour le travail

Dans votre vie bien remplie, où le multitâche efficace est essentiel, le grand espace d’affichage vous permet de travailler avec plusieurs fenêtres ouvertes simultanément, sans vous sentir à l’étroit. Le design ergonomique et incurvé, pensé pour de longues périodes de concentration, vous aide à travailler efficacement tout en conservant un confort visuel optimal, rendant votre travail dynamique et votre créativité encore plus immersifs.

Un moniteur LG UltraWide posé sur un bureau dans une salle d’étude moderne, affichant des graphiques 3D colorés aux côtés d’un programme de codage.

※ Cette gamme est fournie à titre de référence pour présenter les principales caractéristiques de la série. Les spécifications réelles et les options peuvent varier selon le modèle.

UltraWide
UltraWide
UltraWide

Display

Taille

Les moniteurs LG sont offerts dans une gamme de tailles allant de 27 à 49 pouces, vous permettant de choisir la dimension idéale pour votre environnement de jeu et de travail. Plus l’écran est grand, plus le jeu devient immersif et plus votre travail gagne en efficacité.

49

49

39.7

39.7

38

38

Résolution

La résolution fait référence au nombre de pixels qui composent l’image sur votre écran. Plus la résolution est élevée, plus l’image est nette et détaillée.

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 1,440

5,120 x 2,160

5,120 x 2,160

3,840 x 1,600

3,840 x 1,600

Type de panneau

Le panneau est la technologie clé qui détermine la qualité d’image d’un moniteur : l’IPS offre de larges angles de vision et des couleurs précises, le VA assure un contraste élevé, et le TN fournit un temps de réponse rapide. Vous pouvez ainsi choisir le panneau qui répond le mieux à vos besoins.

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

IPS

Utilisabilité

Haut-parleur
2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 10W

2 x 7W

2 x 7W

USB-C Port
1 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

1 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

2 x USB-C (max. 96W charging power)

2 x USB-C
(max. 96W charging power)

3 x USB-C (max. 90W charging power)

3 x USB-C
(max. 90W charging power)

DisplayPort

Le DisplayPort vous permet de tirer pleinement parti de la puissance des GPU de nouvelle génération grâce à une bande passante élevée. Il offre une qualité d’image nette et fluide, même en 4K et à des taux de rafraîchissement ultra-élevés, garantissant une expérience de jeu sans compression ni latence, que ce soit dans les simulateurs de course ou les jeux FPS haut de gamme.

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

1 x DisplayPort 1.4

USB Hub Ports
2 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 2.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down) 2 x USB 3.0(Up)

2 x USB 3.0(Down)
2 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down) 1 x USB 3.0(Up)

4 x USB 3.0(Down)
1 x USB 3.0(Up)

Design

Courbure

Ce design incurvé correspond à la ligne de vision naturelle de l’utilisateur, maintenant une distance constante entre les yeux et l’écran afin de réduire la fatigue oculaire. Des valeurs de courbure plus élevées offrent une courbure douce pour un meilleur confort, tandis que des valeurs plus faibles créent une courbure plus prononcée pour une immersion maximale.

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

Curve

  • *Les fonctionnalités peuvent varier selon le modèle. Veuillez consulter la page de chaque produit pour obtenir les spécifications détaillées.
  • *Les spécifications peuvent varier selon le modèle ou la taille de l’écran.
  • *La prise en charge de certaines fonctionnalités peut différer selon la région et le pays.
  • *Les images ont été simulées afin de faciliter la compréhension des fonctionnalités et peuvent différer de l’expérience réelle d’utilisation.
Bannière des moniteurs LG présentant des cartes de fonctionnalités pour le temps de réponse, la résolution et le taux de rafraîchissement.

Comment comprendre rapidement
les fonctionnalités et termes des moniteurs ?

Comment comprendre rapidement <br class="pc_only"> les fonctionnalités et termes des moniteurs ? En Savoir Plus