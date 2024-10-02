Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Garantie d’équivalence des prix

Garantie d’équivalence
des prix

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre

programme d’équivalence des prix

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

How It Works

Elibility


Step 1. S’assurer que le produit est admissible

Contact


Step 2. Communiquer avec nous dans les 15 jours avec une preuve d’admissibilité du produit

Refund


Step 3. Nous vous remboursons la différence de prix!

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Admissibilité du produit – Quel produit annoncé est admissible?  

A.

o   Le modèle et le numéro de série du produit annoncé correspondent à ceux de l’achat initial.

o   Le produit annoncé est neuf, en stock, vendu en dollars canadiens et au Canada par le site Web du partenaire de vente au détail national autorisé de LG.

o   Preuve du prix et de la date de la publicité du produit annoncé

o   Cliquez ici pour voir si une exception s’applique à votre cas (produit vendu sur le marché ou par un revendeur, produit vendu en liquidation, vente à durée limitée, offre groupée ou toute autre offre spéciale).

Q.

Quand dois-je soumettre la demande?

A.

o   Votre demande sera acceptée dans les 15 jours suivant la livraison de votre commande.

Q.

Comment puis-je soumettre la demande? 

A.

Veuillez soumettre une copie ou une capture d’écran d’une publicité numérique ou de l’URL d’un site Web indiquant clairement la date et le prix annoncés du produit annoncé par l’un des moyens suivants :

o   Clavardage en direct (icône ajoutée)

Veuillez cliquer sur l’icône et suivre le chemin : Clavardage sur les achats, J’ai besoin d’aide pour ma commande, Soutien à la boutique en ligne, Clavardage avec un expert

o   Adresse courriel

 https://www.lg.com/ca_en/support/contact-us/email-us/ ou

https://www.lg.com/ca_fr/soutien/contactez-nous/courriel/  selon votre préférence linguistique.

o   Téléphone : 1 888 542-2623

