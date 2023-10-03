About Cookies on This Site

L’évolution Du Moteur Directdrive.

Nous ne cessons jamais d'évoluer.

Moteur traditionnel de LG

 

En 1969, notre première génération de moteurs n'avait qu'un seul mouvement de base.

Moteur à inversion DirectDrive

 

Ce puissant moteur durable offre un rendement supérieur tout en vous aidant à économiser de l'énergie, le tout protégé par une garantie de 10 ans. En tant que moteur couple sans balais à courant continu doté d’un rotor extérieur, il n'a pas besoin de courroies, de poulies, de chaînes ni de boîtes de vitesses, ce qui génère moins de bruit et de vibrations.

Moteur 6Motion DirectDrive

 

Six mouvements différents (culbutage, balancement, filtration, enroulement, balancement et par étape) optimisent les brassées pour un meilleur entretien des tissus et des vêtements ultra-propres.

DDMC AI

 

Grâce à la technologie d'apprentissage profond, la DDMC AI détecte automatiquement le poids et la souplesse des tissus pour optimiser les profils de lavage pour chaque tissu et protéger les vêtements.

*1 an pièces et main-d'œuvre sur le produit, 9 ans de garantie supplémentaire sur le moteur, pièces uniquement

Une femme, un enfant et un homme debout

Pourquoi La DDMC Ai De LG?

L'étiquette indique peut-être « coton », mais les laveuses LG ne s'arrêtent pas à cette simple mention.

Expliquer la fonctionnalité du produit

Les tissus présentent plusieurs caractéristiques et propriétés. Chaque vêtement possède des caractéristiques différentes, même s'il s'agit toujours de coton. La DDMC AI détecte la différence et sélectionne les mouvements de lavage appropriés à partir de ces données.

Comment fonctionne la DD<sup>MC</sup> AI?1

Comment Fonctionne La DDMC AI?

La DDMC AI pèse vos vêtements et détecte la souplesse du tissu de ces derniers.

Il y est expliqué que les vêtements seront nettoyés en 29 minutes.

TurboWashMC 360°

Nettoyage Complet En 29 Minutes

Avec TurboWashMC 360°, votre linge peut être nettoyé en profondeur en seulement 29 minutes, sans compromis pour la sécurité des tissus, grâce à des buses 3D à cinq axes qui atteignent chaque centimètre de vos vêtements.

*Selon des tests indépendants réalisés lors d’un cycle normal avec l’option TurboWashMC, brassée de 10 lb (juin 2020).

Les laveuses LG font appel à cinq buses de pulvérisation multidirectionnelles* et à une pompe à inverseur avec contrôle du jet pour vêtements délicats pour couvrir un angle de 360° à l'intérieur de chaque laveuse. Cela réduit la durée du lavage à 29 minutes pour économiser de l'énergie et protéger les vêtements.

*Seuls les modèles de 27 po sont dotés de cinq buses. Les modèles de 24 po ont quatre buses.
**Selon des tests indépendants réalisés lors d’un cycle normal avec l’option TurboWashMC, brassée de 10 lb (juin 2020).

Méthode de nettoyage rapide et efficace. Maniabilité optimisée expliquée.

Un Lavage Rapide Et Efficace, Avec Des Soins Optimisés.

Faites votre lessive en douceur et en profondeur en 29 minutes seulement.

*Selon des tests indépendants réalisés lors d’un cycle normal avec l’option TurboWashMC, brassée de 10 lb (juin 2020).

Trouver D'autres Modèles DirectDrive

Image du produit

WM4500HBA

Laveuse frontale de 5,8 pi³

Image du produit

WM3600HWA

Laveuse frontale de 5,2 pi³

Image du produit

WM8900HBA

Laveuse frontale de 6,0 pi³