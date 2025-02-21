Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Achetez une sélection de grands téléviseurs LG et bénéficiez d'une installation gratuite

On s’en occupe!

Achetez une sélection de grands téléviseurs LG et bénéficiez d'une installation gratuite

01/10/2025 - 10/31/2025

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Comment faire une réclamation

 

Les clients qui ont acheté un téléviseur OLED de LG sélectionné doivent suivre la procédure ci-dessous pour bénéficier d’un service d’installation gratuit.

Étape 1. Achetez l’un des téléviseurs OLED de LG ci-dessous.

Étape 2. Après la confirmation de la commande, vous recevrez un courriel contenant votre code clé pour bénéficier du service d’installation gratuit.

Étape 3. Une fois que vous aurez reçu le courriel, veuillez envoyer votre code clé et le numéro de commande à QuickContractors (LG@quickcontractors.com).

Étape 4. Programmez le rendez-vous pour l’installation avec QuickContractors.

Ce que vous obtenez

 

Souhaitez-vous installer votre téléviseur au mur?

Achetez certains téléviseurs LG et bénéficiez d'un service d'installation gratuity

 

ModelWall Mount
98QNED89TUA.ACCQAchat d’un support mural VESA requis
98UT9000PUA.ACCQAchat d’un support mural VESA requis
OLED97G4WUA.ACCSupport mural inclus
OLED83G4WUA.ACCSupport mural inclus
OLED83C4PUA.ACCAchat d’un support mural VESA requis
OLED77G4WUA.ACCSupport mural inclus
OLED77C4PUA.ACCAchat du support mural LG OLW480 requis
OLED83M3PUA.ACCSupport mural inclus
OLED77M3PUA.ACCSupport mural inclus

