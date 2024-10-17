Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Recevez une carte VISA virtuelle prépayée de 250 $

 

 

à l’achat de n’importe quelle cuisinière à induction LG ou n’importe quel appareil de lessive à thermopompe LG admissible*

Acheter maintenant
Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Dates importantes

Période d’achat valide : du 17 octobre 2024 au 11 décembre 2024

Soumission de la réclamation jusqu’au 31 janvier 2025

(Avec Numéro de série saisi)

Réclamer maintenant

Comment réclamer votre carte VISA prépayée de 250 $

LG Induction range or LG Heat Pump


Étape 1. Achetez une cuisinière à induction LG ou une pompe à chaleur LG admissible. Assurez-vous que votre date de livraison est avant le 31 janvier 2025.

Claim Now


Étape 2. Cliquez

ici.

 pour soumettre une preuve d’achat avant le 31 janvier 2025 avec numéro de série unique. Les numéros de série sont fournis sur votre produit livré.

Gift card


Étape 3. Une fois tous les renseignements soumis, vous recevrez votre carte-cadeau prépayée de 250 $ par courriel.

Pourquoi acheter sur LG.ca?

Rejoins-nous


Avantage de l’adhésion LG

Profitez d'un coupon de bienvenue de 50 $, de services d'installation gratuits pour certains produits et de services de transport gratuits.

Claim with ease


Réclamez facilement

Vous n’êtes pas obligé de fournir un numéro de série dans votre réclamation lorsque vous achetez chez nous.

Price match promise


Garantie d’équivalence des prix

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

