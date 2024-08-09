Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Des professionnels qui magasinent pour vous

Bénéficiez d’un soutien en temps réel pour vos achats

Obtenez des réponses à vos questions plus rapidement que jamais grâce à un expert en magasinage de LG, en un seul clic.

 

Votre expérience d’achat de produits de LG est plus simple que jamais. Trouvez facilement réponse à vos questions en obtenant une aide instantanée et personnalisée en fonction de vos besoins, peu importe où vous en êtes dans votre magasinage.

icon

Notre service de clavardage avec un expert en magasinage de LG vous permet de bénéficier d’un soutien en temps réel pour toutes vos questions relatives aux produits de LG, peu importe où vous en êtes dans votre magasinage. Les experts en magasinage de LG sont à votre disposition du lundi au vendredi, de 10 h à 20 h (HE) (sauf les jours fériés), pour répondre à toutes vos questions sur les produits, les caractéristiques, les promotions, les options de paiement et bien plus encore. 

icon

Vous pouvez clavarder avec un expert en magasinage de LG à tout moment pendant que vous magasinez sur le site LG.ca. Il suffit de cliquer sur l’icône chat icon, située en bas à droite de l’écran, puis de sélectionner le message qui convient le mieux à votre situation. Vous pourrez ensuite clavarder avec un spécialiste qui pourra répondre à vos questions.

icon

Grâce à une aide instantanée et personnalisée, LG vous offre des conseils d’experts lorsque vous en avez besoin. Si vous êtes à la recherche d’un nouveau produit, un expert en magasinage de LG peut répondre à vos questions sur les caractéristiques du produit et les options de paiement. Il peut également vous conseiller sur les promotions intéressantes en cours.  L’expert en magasinage de LG peut vous aider à résoudre des problèmes concernant des commandes en cours ou à obtenir du soutien pour des produits, afin de vous offrir une expérience d’achat complète et harmonieuse. 

