Appareils De Buanderie

Que vous cherchez des laveuses à chargement frontal, des laveuses à chargement vertical, des laveuses-sécheuses superposables WashTower

Le style et la performance atteignent des sommets dans la LG Zone.

Le style et la performance atteignent des sommets dans
la LG Zone.

C’est facile avec les laveuses et sécheuses de LG.

Le style et la performance atteignent des sommets dans<br>la LG Zone.

Gagnez du temps à chaque brassée.

Gagnez du temps à chaque brassée.

Gagnez du temps à chaque brassée.

La lessive redéfinie dans la moitié de l’espace

Découvrez la WashTowerMC de LG

Redéfinissez votre buanderie dans la moitié de l’espace

Redéfinissez votre buanderie dans la moitié de l'espace

WashTower

Laveuses

Sécheuses

Duo Laveuse-Sécheuse

Styler

Laveuse sur Piédestal TWINWash

Électroménagers Accessories

TWINWash<sup>MC</sup>

TWINWashMC

Le système double TWINWashMC vous permet de faire de plus petites brassées ou de laver des articles délicats dans la laveuse sur piédestal inférieure tout en faisant une brassée ordinaire dans la laveuse supérieure.

TWINWashMC
Nettoyez puissamment les grosses brassées en moins de 30 minutes*

Cinq jets puissants sont projetés de plusieurs angles sur les vêtements, pour un nettoyage complet en moins de 30 minutes*.

 

 

 

 

 

Nettoyez puissamment les grosses brassées en moins de 30 minutes*
Faites-en plus en deux fois moins de temps.

Faites-en plus en deux fois moins de temps.

Puisqu’elle offre suffisamment d’espace pour laver une couette et la literie complète d’un très grand lit en une seule brassée, une laveuse à super grande capacité, c’est vraiment le nec plus ultra.

Faites-en plus en deux fois moins de temps.

*Selon des tests indépendants réalisés lors d’un cycle normal avec l’option TurboWashMC, brassée de 10 lb (juin 2020).

Divisez votre lessive pour mieux en venir à bout

Divisez votre lessive pour mieux en venir à bout

Lavez deux brassées en même temps – une grande brassée dans la laveuse à chargement frontal et une petite brassée dans la laveuse sur piédestal inférieure. La laveuse sur piédestal est dotée de six cycles distincts : Normal, Lingerie, Lavage à la main, Vêtements de sport, Rinçage et essorage et Nettoyage de la cuve.

Divisez votre lessive pour mieux en venir à bout
Une façon plus intelligente faire la lessive

Une façon plus intelligente faire la lessive

La technologie 6MotionMC utilise jusqu’à six mouvements de lavage différents pour offrir une expérience de lessive intelligente qui est douce pour les vêtements et qui maximise la performance de lavage.

EasyLoad

EasyLoad

Le chargement et le déchargement des vêtements est deux fois plus facile grâce à la porte EasyLoadMC de LG. Ouvrez la porte à la verticale pour charger les vêtements et à l’horizontale pour les décharger. Facile.

La douce puissance de la vapeur élimine les odeurs

La douce puissance de la vapeur élimine les odeurs

La technologie TrueSteamMD du Styler de LG réduit les odeurs qui s’accrochent aux tissus, aux tricots et même aux tissus délicats. Vous éliminerez sans effort les odeurs de fumée, de sueur et de nourriture.

La douce puissance de la vapeur élimine les odeurs

Service et soutien de produits LG

Obtenez des réponses à vos questions. Nous cherchons à vous aider. Afin de nous assurer de bien vous aider, veuillez avoir le numéro du modèle et de série à portée de main.

Soutien