LG XBOOM CM4320
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Bauart
Micro-Hifi-System
-
Soundsystem
2 Kanal
-
Ausgangsleistung gesamt
160 Watt
-
CD-Player
Ja
-
Kassettendeck
Nein
-
Blu-ray Player
Nein
SOUND
-
Equalizer
5 Klangprogramme
-
MP3 / WMA
Ja / Ja
-
USB Host
Ja
ABSPIELBARE FORMATE
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
TUNER
-
FM
Ja
-
RDS
Ja
-
Senderspeicher
50
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
Audio Out-Headphone jack (Φ3.5 / Φ6.3)
3,5 mm
-
Portable In
Ja
-
USB
Ja
