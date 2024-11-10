We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System
3D Blu-ray™ / DVD Heimkino-System
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
3D Heimkino
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
5.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
1000W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
167 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
167 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
LAUTSPRECHERTYPE
-
Hauptlautsprechertype
Standlautsprecher
-
Surroundlautsprechertype
Regallautsprecher
-
Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher
Nein
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Nein
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe
Ja
-
4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe
Nein
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP
Ja / Nein / Ja / Ja / Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Nein
-
Wi-Fi direct
Nein
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP / DMR
-
Sound Sync
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Sendespeicher
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
Nein
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
-
USB
Nein
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Main
360 x 60,5 x 299
-
FrontSpeaker
290 x 1100 x 290
-
CenterSpeaker
220 x 98.5 x 97.2
-
Surroundlautsprecher
100.5 x 142 x 97
-
Subwoofer
172 x 391 x 261
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur