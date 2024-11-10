Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG XBOOM Go NP8350

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG XBOOM Go NP8350

NP8350

LG XBOOM Go NP8350

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

VERSTÄRKERLEISTUNG

  • Anzahl Kanäle

    2.0

  • Gesamtleistung

    20 Watt

LAUTSPRECHERTYP

  • Lautsprechertyp

    Front

SOUND

  • 24bit/192KHz Sampling

    Ja

  • Dynamic Loudness Algorithm

    Ja

  • L/R Control

    Ja

  • L/R Balance

    Ja

  • Party Mode

    Ja

NETZWERK

  • Wi-Fi Built-in

    Ja

  • Multi-Room Solution (DLNA)

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • Portable In

    Ja

  • Power (AC Adaptor Jack)

    Ja

  • Network (Ethernet)

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

