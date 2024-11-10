Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Mobiler Lautsprecher mit 2000 Watt | XBOOM | TV Sound Sync

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Mobiler Lautsprecher mit 2000 Watt | XBOOM | TV Sound Sync

OL100

Mobiler Lautsprecher mit 2000 Watt | XBOOM | TV Sound Sync

Alle Spezifikationen

KERNMERKMALE

  • Watt (Gesamt)

    2000Watt (2 x 550W Front, 900W Subwoofer)

  • Lautsprechereinheiten

    2 x Tweeter, 2 x Mitteltöner, 1 x Subwoofer

  • Tweeter Größe

    2 Zoll

  • Woofer Größe

    12 Zoll

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • CD Laufwerk

    Ja

  • USB

    3 x USB

  • Audio Eingang (3,5mm Klinke)

    Ja

  • Optisches Kabel

    Ja

  • Cinch (L/R)

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • LG Sound Sync

    Ja (via Bluetooth und Optischem Kabel)

  • Multipoint

    Ja

  • Wireless Party Link

    Ja

BEDIENUNG

  • Bedienung durch TV Fernbedienung

    Ja

  • Bedienung durch Smartphone

    Ja

  • Dateisuche während Musik spielt

    Ja

  • Automatisches An- und Ausschalten

    Ja (via Bluetooth und Optischem Kabel)

  • Dateilöschfunktion

    Ja

KARAOKE-FUNKTIONEN

  • Karaoke-fähig

    Ja

  • Mikrofonanschluss

    2 x 6,3mm

  • Mikrofon-Lautstärkeregler

    Ja

  • Vocal Effects

    Ja

  • Echo Modus

    Ja

  • Voice Canceller

    Ja

  • Key Changer

    Ja

DJ-FUNKTIONEN

  • DJ Pro (DJ Pad)

    Ja

  • DJ Scratch

    Ja

  • DJ Loop

    Ja

  • DJ Effect

    Ja

  • DJ Sharing

    Ja

  • Auto DJ

    Ja

  • Jukebox

    Ja

  • Multi Jukebox

    Ja

  • Sampler Creator

    Ja

  • Party Kickstarter

    Ja

  • Party Kickstarter Sampler Creator

    Ja

  • Party Accelerator

    Ja

RADIO-FUNKTIONEN

  • Radioart

    FM Radio

  • Radiotyp

    PLL

  • Frequenzbereich

    87.5 - 108.0 MHz

  • Antenne

    FM 75Ohm

  • Stationsspeicherplätze

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

  • Speichern / Löschen

    Ja/Ja

  • Uhr / Alarm

    Ja/Ja

  • Sleep Timer / Set Timer

    Ja/Ja

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • Eingebaute Handgriffe

    Ja

  • Eingebaute Transportrollen

    Ja

  • Abspielfunktionen

    Jukebox, Wiederholen (1/Alle), Shuffle, Nächster / Vorheriger Track, Spulen (Vorwärts / Rückwärts)

  • Display Auto Dimmer

    Ja

  • Demo Modus

    Ja

  • Beleuchtung

    Multicolor Lighting, Sparkle Lighting, X-Flash Lighting, beleuchtetes DJ Wheel, Rückwand Light Show

  • ID3-Tag Anzeige

    Ja

  • Kindersicherung

    Ja

  • USB Aufnahme

    Ja

  • Aufnahme zwischen USB Sticks

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Autofunktionswechsel

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Power On

    Ja

  • FOTA (Firmware over the air)

    Ja

  • Auto Music Play (Move & Play)

    Ja

  • Door Lock Key

    Ja

ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ

  • Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt

    170Watt

  • Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt (Stand-by)

    unter 0,5Watt

  • Netzspannung in Volt

    100-240 Volt (AC)

  • Netzfrequenz in Hz

    50-60 Hz

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessung des Produkts

    43,0 x 105,5 x 40,0 cm

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung

    114,0 x 47,8 x 50,8 cm

  • Gewicht des Produkts

    37,5kg

  • Gewicht in der Verpackung

    46,0kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang

    OL100, Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Handbuch, Garantiekarte, Stromkabel, FM Antenne

EAN

  • EAN

    8806098445004

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

