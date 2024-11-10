We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Mobiler Lautsprecher mit 2000 Watt | XBOOM | TV Sound Sync
Alle Spezifikationen
KERNMERKMALE
-
Watt (Gesamt)
2000Watt (2 x 550W Front, 900W Subwoofer)
-
Lautsprechereinheiten
2 x Tweeter, 2 x Mitteltöner, 1 x Subwoofer
-
Tweeter Größe
2 Zoll
-
Woofer Größe
12 Zoll
SCHNITTSTELLEN
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
CD Laufwerk
Ja
-
USB
3 x USB
-
Audio Eingang (3,5mm Klinke)
Ja
-
Optisches Kabel
Ja
-
Cinch (L/R)
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
LG Sound Sync
Ja (via Bluetooth und Optischem Kabel)
-
Multipoint
Ja
-
Wireless Party Link
Ja
BEDIENUNG
-
Bedienung durch TV Fernbedienung
Ja
-
Bedienung durch Smartphone
Ja
-
Dateisuche während Musik spielt
Ja
-
Automatisches An- und Ausschalten
Ja (via Bluetooth und Optischem Kabel)
-
Dateilöschfunktion
Ja
KARAOKE-FUNKTIONEN
-
Karaoke-fähig
Ja
-
Mikrofonanschluss
2 x 6,3mm
-
Mikrofon-Lautstärkeregler
Ja
-
Vocal Effects
Ja
-
Echo Modus
Ja
-
Voice Canceller
Ja
-
Key Changer
Ja
DJ-FUNKTIONEN
-
DJ Pro (DJ Pad)
Ja
-
DJ Scratch
Ja
-
DJ Loop
Ja
-
DJ Effect
Ja
-
DJ Sharing
Ja
-
Auto DJ
Ja
-
Jukebox
Ja
-
Multi Jukebox
Ja
-
Sampler Creator
Ja
-
Party Kickstarter
Ja
-
Party Kickstarter Sampler Creator
Ja
-
Party Accelerator
Ja
RADIO-FUNKTIONEN
-
Radioart
FM Radio
-
Radiotyp
PLL
-
Frequenzbereich
87.5 - 108.0 MHz
-
Antenne
FM 75Ohm
-
Stationsspeicherplätze
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
-
Speichern / Löschen
Ja/Ja
-
Uhr / Alarm
Ja/Ja
-
Sleep Timer / Set Timer
Ja/Ja
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
Eingebaute Handgriffe
Ja
-
Eingebaute Transportrollen
Ja
-
Abspielfunktionen
Jukebox, Wiederholen (1/Alle), Shuffle, Nächster / Vorheriger Track, Spulen (Vorwärts / Rückwärts)
-
Display Auto Dimmer
Ja
-
Demo Modus
Ja
-
Beleuchtung
Multicolor Lighting, Sparkle Lighting, X-Flash Lighting, beleuchtetes DJ Wheel, Rückwand Light Show
-
ID3-Tag Anzeige
Ja
-
Kindersicherung
Ja
-
USB Aufnahme
Ja
-
Aufnahme zwischen USB Sticks
Ja
-
Bluetooth Autofunktionswechsel
Ja
-
Bluetooth Power On
Ja
-
FOTA (Firmware over the air)
Ja
-
Auto Music Play (Move & Play)
Ja
-
Door Lock Key
Ja
ENERGIEEFFIZIENZ
-
Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt
170Watt
-
Ø Leistungsaufnahme in Watt (Stand-by)
unter 0,5Watt
-
Netzspannung in Volt
100-240 Volt (AC)
-
Netzfrequenz in Hz
50-60 Hz
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessung des Produkts
43,0 x 105,5 x 40,0 cm
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung
114,0 x 47,8 x 50,8 cm
-
Gewicht des Produkts
37,5kg
-
Gewicht in der Verpackung
46,0kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang
OL100, Fernbedienung inkl. Batterien, Handbuch, Garantiekarte, Stromkabel, FM Antenne
EAN
-
EAN
8806098445004
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
