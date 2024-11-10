Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Bottom Freezer mit No Frost

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Bottom Freezer mit No Frost

GB5135SWCW

Bottom Freezer mit No Frost

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Bauart

    Bottom Freezer

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A+

  • Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen

    308 kWh

  • Farbe

    VCM super white

NUTZINHALT(L)

  • Gesamt

    331

  • Kühlbereich

    245

  • Gefrierbereich

    86

FEATURES

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Black out time (h)

    12

  • Geräuschpegel (dB)

    42

  • Abtauverfahren

    No Frost

  • Anzahl der Aussentüren

    2

  • Türanschlag

    wechselbar

AUSSTATTUNG

  • Temperatur für Kühl- und Gefrierteil einstellbar

    Ja

  • Snack-Fach

    Ja

  • Display

    LED

  • Magic Crisper

    Ja

  • Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)

    Ja

  • Ablagefächer aus Sicherheitsglas

    Ja

  • Fresh 0° Zone

    Ja

  • Digitalsensoren

    4

ABMESSUNGEN(CM)

  • Produkt (B x H x T)

    59,5 x 201 x 65,6

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Netto

    82

  • mit Verpackung

    87

