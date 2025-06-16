Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 387L, 203cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3200CPY
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 387L, 203cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3200CPY

Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 387L, 203cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3200CPY

GBV3200CPY
Hauptmerkmale

  • Express Cooling und Express Freeze: schnell und effektiv
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C
  • LGs einzigartiges DoorCooling+®: viel schnellere und gleichmässigere Kühlung
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmässigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmässiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Compressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter® gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Bequeme Lagerung

Ultimativer Komfort für Ihre Küche

Das Weinregal und das variable Ablagefach ermöglichen eine einfache Gruppierung Ihrer Lebensmittel und eine mühelose Küchenorganisation.

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Kompaktes Premium-Design

Eleganz trifft praktischen Minimalismus

Die neue Kühl-Gefrierkombination ist die Verkörperung von Funktion und Stil. Sie verfügt über ein minimalistisches Design mit maximaler Eleganz und höchstem Komfort. Geniessen Sie jetzt sowohl die praktische Anwendung als auch den Luxus in Ihrer eigenen Küche.

Zusammenfassung

ABMESSUNGEN

GBV3200CPY

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    387

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    174

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    387

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    233

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Punkt-Anzeige)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    82

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    78

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    2.030

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    2.030

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    675

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    608

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 2.030 x 675

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Fach (passendes Dekor)

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    174

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    vollständige

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Variables Ablagefach

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084256843

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 (Transparent)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

