Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (E, 638L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSJC41EPPE
Energieklasse : CH
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Door-in-Door® (E, 638L, 179cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSJC41EPPE

GSJC41EPPE
()
Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • Door-in-Door®: schneller Zugriff auf beliebte Lebensmittel und Getränke
  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender: Geniessen Sie immer verfügbare Erfrischungen
  • Wassertank: kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig
  • Multi-Airflow Umluftkühlung: innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum
  • Total No Frost: Gleichbleibende Kühlleistung und nie wieder Abtauen durch 0% Frostbildung
Mehr
Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Door-in-Door®

Schneller und einfacher Zugriff

Mit Door-in-Door® können Sie mit einem Druck auf die verdeckte Öffnungstaste schnell auf beliebte Lebensmittel zugreifen.

*Basierend auf Intertek-Tests der Modelle SX5534WB, GR-S632GLRC und LFX31945ST/02, gemäss interner LG-Testmethode, bei der die prozentuale Verringerung des Luftaustauschs beim Öffnen von Door-in-Door® im Vergleich zur Kühlschranktür für 10 Sekunden gemessen wurde. Die Resultate variieren je nach Modell und Öffnungsdauer.

SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

24 Stunden gleichmässige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmässige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Smart Inverter Compressor® von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger

Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden.

Der Smart Inverter Compressor® hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.

Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

ABMESSUNGEN

GSJC41EPPE

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    347

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja (Door-in-Door)

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    420

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    128

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    118

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Ja (Door-in-Door)

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    PCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Fach (passendes Dekor)

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    347

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096029947

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

