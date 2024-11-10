Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 641 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE
GSLC41EPPE.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 641 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE

GSLC41EPPE.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
GSLC41EPPE

Side-by-Side mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender | 641 Liter Kapazität | Energieeffizienzklasse E | Interner Wassertank 4L | Essence Matte Black | GSLC41EPPE

(0)
front
SpacePlus®-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.
Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.
Utility Box

Utility Box

Der perfekte Platz für kleinere Lebensmittel wie Wurst- und Käseaufschnitt bei optimaler Temperatur.

LINEARCooling®

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling®

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling⁺® stabilisiert die Innentemperatur und kühlt schneller und gleichmäßiger als herkömmliche Kühlsysteme. Der Temperaturunterschied zwischen dem Innenteil und der Türseite des Fachs wird erheblich reduziert.
FRESHBalancer®

FRESHBalancer®

Der einzigartige LG FRESHBalancer® sorgt für optimierte Feuchtigkeitslevel, indem das Gemüsefach abgedichtet wird. Gemüse und Obst sind dadurch länger haltbar.
Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper®

Moist Balance Crisper® ist eine innovative, geriffelte Abdeckung,die für ein optimales
Feuchtigkeitsniveau sorgt.So bleiben Obst und Gemüse länger frisch.
Effiziente Energieeinsparung
Inverter Linear Kompressor

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Inverter Linear Kompressors von LG wird eine marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger Komponenten als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden. Der Inverter Linear Kompressor hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte und ist geräuschärmer.

Ästhetisches Design

Rechteckiger Griff

Ästhetisches Design

Egal wieviel Technologie in einem Gerät steckt, wirklich geschätzt werden kann es nur wenn es in Ihrer Küche auch gut aussieht. Aus diesem Grund legt LG sehr viel Wert auf ein modernes, ansprechendes Design, selbst bei Details wie Griffen und Anzeigen.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GSLC41EPPE
Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)
641
Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)
913 x 1.790 x 735
Energieeffizienzklasse
E
Kompressortyp
Smart Inverter Compressor®

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    641

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    420

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    115

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    105

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Produkttiefe bei geöffneter Tür 90˚ (in mm)

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Matte Black

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Fach-Spray

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    348

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    36

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806087979121

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren