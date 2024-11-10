We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Zutaten
PORTIONEN: 1 bis 2
Salgadinhos
(2 bis 6 ea, Küchenpapier)
Automatisches Garen
Brasilien: Bereiten Sie das beliebte Menü Nr. 7 zu
1. Salgadinhos auf Küchenpapier legen.
2. Salgadinhos in die Mikrowelle legen, Menü und Gewicht wählen und auf Start drücken.
Empfohlene Rezepte
Hoch bewertet
*Die Produktbilder können von den im jeweiligen Land angebotenen Produkten abweichen.