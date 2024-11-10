Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Wenn du dich für Optimismus
entscheidest,
dann passieren
großartige Dinge.

life's good Mehr erfahren
Life’s Good.
Es sind nur zwei kleine Wörter.

Doch dahinter steckt eine starke Idee.
Denn diejenigen, die mutig genug sind,
um daran zu glauben,
können die Welt verändern.

Manchmal ist es schwer,
daran zu glauben.

Gerade, wenn man viele Rückschläge erlebt,
sich so viele Dinge ändern und es viele Gründe zum
Zweifeln gibt.

Doch es braucht Mut,
optimistisch zu sein.

Menschen, die sich dafür entscheiden,
in jeder Situation positiv zu denken,
können erfahren, dass das Leben gut ist.

Bei LG werden wir von
Optimismus angetrieben.
Optimismus ist ein
Teil unserer DNA.

Mutig suchen wir immer wieder nach neuen Innovationen
für ein besseres Leben für alle.

LG ermutigt alle,
die Optimisten sein wollen,
sich ein besseres Leben und eine bessere Zukunft
vorzustellen oder zu schaffen.
1
Optimisten: Unendlich mutig

Mit einem Klick gelangst Du zu Geschichten des
Optimismus auf dem Weg zum „Good Life“.

Ich zeige
mein wahres Ich,
Willow Smith.
Mehr erfahren
  • Meine persönlichen
    Herausforderung enden nie,
    Cody Simpson.
    Mehr erfahren
  • Gib nicht def
    und finde deinen Weg,
    Jenny Park.
    Mehr erfahren

"'Life's Good."

Bringt die Welt zum Lächeln

A media facade featuring the LG logo was displayed at landmarks around the world.

'A digital-style hand makes a finger-heart using the thumb and pointer finger, and above the gesture, a red heart shows LG's Life's Good logo.

Erfülle die Welt mit Liebe.
Schaffe ein Lächeln für
morgen.

Klicke hier, um an der Herausforderung
teilzunehmen.

Erfülle die Welt mit Liebe.<br>Schaffe ein Lächeln für<br>morgen. Instagram

Mache das Leben gemeinsam mit uns besser

Instagram Logo

Wie dumitmachen kannst

'Jenny Park is using both hands to create finger hearts, and from that gesture, 'Life's Good' filters adorn the screen.

Verwende unseren Filter „Life's Good with LG“, um mit deinen Fingern ein tolles Herz zu erstellen

'The Life's Good logo is shown inside a shiny red heart.

Dekoriere deine Stories mit unseren „LifesGoodwithLG“-Stickern

'Two wine glasses clink together with a red cartoon heart between them.
'A funky character wearing long, red tasseled pants dances.
'A shiny cartoon speech bubble contains the Life's Good logo.
Teile deinen eigenen „Life‘s Good“-Moment!
/

#LifesGoodChallenge Join us now!
Let’s make Good Life with LG!

