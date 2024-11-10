Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OLED DESIGN HÄNDLER FINDEN

ENTDECKEN SIE EINE NEUE DESIGN-DIMENSION.

Ein Fernseher, der ein Gemälde anzeigt, hängt an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit einem Sessel, einem Sofa und einem Blumentopf. Nahaufnahme einer Ecke eines schmalen Fernsehers, der ein Gemälde anzeigt. Ein Fernseher, der ein Gemälde anzeigt, hängt an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit einem Tisch, Stühlen und einem Blumentopf. Ein Fernseher, der ein Gemälde anzeigt, hängt an der Wand eines Wohnzimmers mit Blumentöpfen und einer Leiter.

Gallery Design TV

Eins mit Ihrer Wand.

Der LG OLED Gallery Design TV ist so schmal, dass er an Ihrer Wand zu kleben scheint. Er hängt bündig an der Wand wie ein Kunstwerk und wertet Ihr Zuhause auf wie kaum ein anderer Fernseher.

*Das Kabel kann je nach Installationsart sichtbar sein.
*Im Lieferumfang des LG OLED Gallery Design TV ist KEIN Standfuss enthalten. Da dieses Modell für die Wandmontage konzipiert ist, ist eine schmale Wandhalterung beiliegend. Der Standfuss kann separat erworben werden.
*Das Gallery Design ist nur für die G-Serie sowie für die Z-Serie (mit 77 Zoll) verfügbar.

Eine Frau und ein Mann bringen einen Fernseher an der Wand an – Schritt für Schritt und unter Zuhilfenahme einer Wandhalterung und eines Zubehörsatzes, der eine Papierschablone und eine Pappschachtel umfasst, welche die Installation erleichtern. (Video abspielen)

Anbringung des Gallery Design TV

Einfach bewundernswert. Einfach anzubringen.

Der LG OLED Gallery Design TV ist nicht nur unglaublich schön, sondern auch unglaublich einfach zu installieren. Er kann mithilfe einer speziell entwickelten Wandhalterung montiert werden, durch die Ihr Fernseher bündig an der Wand hängt. Die TV-Kabel lassen sich zudem leicht verbergen, sodass Ihr Wohnzimmer ordentlich und aufgeräumt aussieht.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Verschiedene Größen eines Fernsehers, der einen Baum mit leuchtend pinkfarbenen Blättern anzeigt, sind in einer Reihe aufgestellt. Rückansicht eines Fernsehers in der Farbe Meteor Titan mit dem Text „C1“ oben links. Rückansicht eines Fernsehers in der Farbe Vanilla White mit dem Text „C1“ oben links. Rückansicht eines Fernsehers in der Farbe Moonstone Blue mit dem Text „B1“ oben links. Rückansicht eines Fernsehers in der Farbe Dark Steel Silver mit dem Text „A1“ oben links.

Grössen- und Farbvielfalt

Unsere Kunstwerke sind in verschiedenen Grössen und Farben erhältlich.

Die LG OLED TVs sind jetzt in noch mehr Grössen und Farben erhältlich, damit sie noch besser zu Ihrer Wohnungseinrichtung und Ihrem persönlichen Geschmack passen. Wählen Sie aus sechs Grössen, die von kompakten 48 Zoll bis zu riesigen 88 Zoll reichen. Und treffen Sie auch eine Wahl bei den erhältlichen Farben: Vanilla White, Meteor Titan, Moonstone Blue oder Dark Steel Silver.

*Auf der Produtkseite des jeweiligen TV-Modells finden Sie alle Informationen zur Verfügbarkeit von Grössen und Farben.

Ein Fernseher auf einem Standfuß zeigt eine Nahaufnahme von Blättern an und steht in einem Raum mit einem Tisch, einem Stuhl, Pflanzen und Bilderrahmen an der Wand.Ein Fernseher auf einem Standfuß zeigt eine Szene mit einem See und Bergen an und steht in einem Wohnzimmer mit einem Tisch und Sofas.Ein Fernseher auf einem Standfuß zeigt einen Sonnenuntergang an und steht in einem historischen Gebäude.

Galerie-Standfuss

Eine Demonstration künstlerischer Freiheit.

Der Galerie-Standfuss gibt Ihnen die künstlerische Freiheit, den Gallery Design TV genau dort zu platzieren, wo Sie ihn sich wünschen. Kunstwerke müssen nicht länger an der Wand hängen. Stellen Sie Ihren Fernseher frei im Raum auf und verwandeln Sie Ihr Zuhause in eine Kunstgalerie. Der Gallery-Standfuss wird ausserdem mit einer passenden Halterung geliefert, mit der Sie die Höhe auf drei Ebenen einstellen und Kabel darin verbergen können.

*Der Gallery-Standfuss eignet sich für die folgenden Modelle: 65"/55" G1 & GX, 65"/55" C1 & CX, 65"/55" B1 & BX und 65"/55" A1.
*Der Gallery-Standfuss ist nicht im Lieferumfang des LG OLED TV G1 enthalten und kann separat erworben werden.

Nahaufnahme der Rückansicht der mitgelieferten Halterung. Nahaufnahme der Beine des Gallery-Standfußes, der die Kabel verbirgt.

Einfach anzubringen. Einfaches Kabelmanagement.

Der Gallery-Standfuss wird mit einer dazugehörigen Halterung und Zubehörteilen weiteren geliefert, durch die Ihr Fernseher andere kleine Geräte halten kann. Das Kabelmanagementsystem wurde speziell dafür entwickelt, den hochwertigen Look aufrechtzuerhalten und das Gefühl einer Kunstgalerie zu vermitteln.

Die Kunstwerke, die auf dem Fernseher angezeigt werden, ändern sich ständig. (Video abspielen)

Galerie-Modus

Ihre ganz eigene Kunstsammlung.

Verwandeln Sie Ihr Zuhause in eine Kunstgalerie, wenn Sie nicht fernsehen. Starten Sie den Galerie-Modus einfach per Sprachbefehl, damit Ihr Fernseher schöne Kunstwerke und berühmte Landschaften aus dem Bildarchiv von LG oder sogar Ihre eigenen Fotos anzeigt.

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Sprachbefehlen kann je nach Produkt und Land variieren.
*Die Hands Free Voice Control-Funktion wird von den LG OLED TV-Modellen Z1 und G1 unterstützt.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Die G1 Soundbar

Formvollendete Harmonie

Die minimalistische und dennoch leistungsstarke LG Soundbar G1 ist der perfekte Begleiter für den LG OLED TV G1. Die Kombination aus beeindruckendem Sound und stilvollem Design verbessert Ihr Unterhaltungserlebnis und wertet Ihre Inneneinrichtung auf.

Ein Fernseher zeigt ein farbenfrohes Gemälde an. Eine Soundbar hängt unterhalb des Fernsehers ebenfalls an der Wand. Ein Fernseher zeigt ein farbenfrohes Gemälde an. Eine Soundbar hängt unterhalb des Fernsehers ebenfalls an der Wand.

*Die Soundbar ist nicht im Lieferumfang des LG OLED TV G1 enthalten und kann separat erworben werden.
*Die Verfügbarkeit der Soundbar kann je nach Region variieren.
*Die GX Soundbar passt ideal zum LG OLED TV 65G1. Die G1 Soundbar passt ideal zum LG OLED TV 55G1.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN OLED

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN OLED