QNED CINEMA HÄNDLER FINDEN WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

Weltraumszene mit einem grossen felsigen Planeten, der in der rechten oberen Ecke des Bildschirms erscheint.

QNED Cinema.Beeindruckende Performance.

Schaffen Sie Ihr ultimatives Heimkino für sagenhafte Filmabende mit dem LG QNED MiniLED.

Bringt LCD TV auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau.

Der LG QNED MiniLED vereint Mini-LEDs mit den Quantum Dot – und NanoCell-Technologien in einem innovativen, branchenführenden Display. Diese bahnbrechende Kombination von Technologien liefert ein unglaublich hochwertiges Bild mit tieferen Schwarztönen und lebendigeren Farben als je zuvor – für ein kinoreifes Farbfeuerwerk.

Das perfekte Display für Blockbuster.

Ihre Lieblingsfilme erwachen auf dem LG QNED MiniLED zum Leben. Das innovative Display und der ultragrosse Bildschirm zeigen alle Ihre Lieblingsinhalte in satten Farben und mit unglaublichen Details – für ein wahrhaft atemberaubendes Betrachtungserlebnis.

Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR“ auf der oberen linken Seite ist unscharf. Ein Bild des Meeres, einer Möwe auf der linken Seite und einer Klippe auf der rechten Seite mit der Beschriftung „HDR 10 Pro“ auf der oberen rechten Seite ist scharf.

Satte Farben für jede Szene.

Von den dunkelsten bis zu den hellsten Szenen gibt der LG QNED MiniLED Farben lebendig und präzise über einen 3D-Farbraum hinweg wieder. Dieser umfasst den gesamten Leuchtdichtebereich des Displays. So entsteht für Sie ein kompromissloses Betrachtungserlebnis, ganz gleich, welches Filmgenre Sie sich ansehen.

Bild eines Raumschiffs, das über einem Krater auf einem kargen Planeten schwebt. Durch Scrollen von links nach rechts wird der Unterschied in der Farbe deutlich, wenn das Bild auf einem herkömmlichen LCD-Display im Vergleich zum LG QNED MiniLED betrachtet wird.
Nebeneinander liegende Diagramme von Farbvolumenspektren. Die linke Seite zeigt 70 %, wobei die Farbe die oberen Ränder nicht erreichen kann. Das rechte Diagramm zeigt 100 %, wobei die Farbe die äusseren Ränder des Diagramms an allen Stellen erreicht.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV/Farbraum-Volumen) entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, wie von Intertek unabhängig bestätigt.
**Die Formulierung „70% Farbvolumen“ bezieht sich auf den UHD TV von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Die Formulierung „konventionell“ bezieht sich auf UHD TV von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

Verpassen Sie keine Details indunklen Szenen.

Dank Full Array Dimming und ca. 2.500 einzigartigen Dimming-Zonen liefert der LG QNED MiniLED tiefere Schwarztöne mit präziser Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung. Dies sorgt für mehr Kontrast und weniger Halo-Effekt. Das Ergebnis ist ein satteres, detailreicheres Bild – auch in dunklen Szenen.

Das scrollbare Bild eines wandmontierten TVs zeigt ein dunkles Motiv, und zwar einen Mann, der eine Lampe hält. Die Szene wechselt zwischen einem Fernsehgerät normaler Grösse und einem LG QNED MiniLED TV mit Grossbildschirm.
Dunkle Szene mit einem Mann, der eine Lampe hält. Der Ausschnitt unten links zeigt das Bild auf einem konventionellen TV mit Halo-Effekt und weniger klaren Farben, das grössere, das kleinere umgebende Bild zeigt die Szene auf dem LG QNED MiniLED.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Erleben Sie die Vision des Regisseurs.

Im FILMMAKER MODE™ wird die Bewegungsglättung deaktiviert, während die ursprünglichen Seitenverhältnisse, Farben und Bildraten erhalten bleiben. Dadurch wird die ursprüngliche Vision des Regisseurs genau wiedergegeben, sodass Sie den Film so erleben, wie es beabsichtigt war.

Dolby Vision IQ und Dolby Atmos

Sehen und hören Sie Dolby von seiner besten Seite.

Der LG QNED MiniLED ist mit den neuesten Dolby-Lösungen ausgestattet. Dolby Vision IQ nutzt Metadaten und die in den TV eingebauten Lichtsensoren, um die Bildqualität je nach Inhaltsgenre und Umgebung zu optimieren. Gleichzeitig steuert Dolby Atmos einen mehrdimensionalen, immersiven Klang bei. Das Resultat ist eine leistungsstarke Kombination, die für ein realistischeres Filmerlebnis sorgt.

Ein Mann und ein Junge sitzen Seite an Seite auf einem Sofa und sehen sich einen Film auf einem grossen FlachbildTV an. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine animierte Figur vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund.

HDR10 Pro

Dynamische Leistung von Anfang bis Ende.

Die LG-eigene HDR-Technologie, HDR10 Pro, passt die Helligkeit an, um Farben zu optimieren, jedes noch so kleine Detail zu enthüllen und jedem Bild eine lebensechte Klarheit zu verleihen. Darüber hinaus werden auch reguläre HDR-Inhalte intensiviert. All Ihre Lieblingsfilme werden von Anfang bis Ende mit noch lebendigeren und strahlenderen Farben wiedergegeben.

Bild von einer grossen Klippe, die aus dem Wasser auftaucht, vor einem orangefarbenen Sonnenuntergang. Die linke Seite zeigt das Bild in HDR, die rechte Seite zeigt das Bild in HDR10 Pro mit mehr Details.

Der strukturelle Ablauf von HDR10 Pro zeigt das Ausgangsbild nach der Verarbeitung des Eingangsbildes durch den LG TV.

*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

Automatische Kalibrierung

Verfeinern Sie Ihr TV-Erlebnis.

Die automatische Kalibrierung unterstützt Hardware Tuning auf höchstem Niveau, sodass Experten eine schnelle Kalibrierung des LG QNED MiniLED durchführen können. Der TV kann so eingestellt werden, dass er eine optimale Bildgenauigkeit bietet und hilft, potenzielle Luminanzabweichungen zu vermeiden. Das qualitativ hochwertiges Bild wird auch Experten zufriedenstellen.

Ein Ingenieur in einem Arbeitsraum betätigt den Controller, um ein auf einem Monitor angezeigtes Bild anzupassen.

OTT-Services

Zugriff auf all Ihre Favoriten.

Die QNED MiniLED TVs unterstützen Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV. Jetzt können Sie all Ihre Lieblingsfilme, – shows und – dokumentationen in aussergewöhnlicher Bildqualität und mit beeindruckendem Klang geniessen.

Die Logos von Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video und Apple TV sind horizontal angeordnet. Unter den Logos sind Poster von „Borat Anschluss Moviefilm“ von Amazon Original, „Haus des Geldes“ von Netflix, „WandaVision“ von Disney+ und „Greyhound – Schlacht im Atlantik“ von Apple TV ebenfalls horizontal aufgereiht.

*Netflix Streaming-Mitgliedschaft erforderlich.
*Ein Abonnement von Disney+ ist erforderlich. Unterliegt den hier nachzulesenden Bedingungen: http://www.disnetplus.com ⓒ 2020 Disney und seine verbundenen Unternehmen.
*Amazon, Prime Video und alle zugehörigen Logos sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc., oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Für die Amazon Prime-Mitgliedschaft und/oder Prime Video fallen Gebühren an. Auf primevideo.com/terms finden Sie weitere Informationen.
*Ein Abonnement von Apple TV+ ist erforderlich. Apple, das Apple-Logo und Apple TV sind in den USA und weiteren Ländern eingetragene Marken von Apple Inc.
*Die angebotenen Dienste können je nach Land variieren.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN OLED