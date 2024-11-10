Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED DESIGN HÄNDLER FINDEN WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

An einer grauen Wand hängender LG QNED MiniLED TV. Der Bildschirm zeigt eine Nahaufnahme von grossen Pflanzenblättern in verschiedenen Grün-, Blau- und Rottönen.

Ein Bild, das Ihnen den Atem raubt.

Tauchen Sie völlig ins Bildschirmgeschehen ein und werten Sie Ihren Wohnraum mit einem Fernseher auf, der atemberaubend aussieht – egal, ob er ein – oder ausgeschaltet ist.

Schlankes Design und stilvolle Verarbeitung.

Der LG QNED MiniLED wurde designt, um Ihnen den Atem zu rauben. Da er auf Wandmontage ausgelegt ist, hängt selbst unser grösster 86-Zoll-Ultra-Grossbildfernseher fast bündig an der Wand. Zudem wertet das superschlanke Design Ihre Inneneinrichtung kunstvoll auf.

Zwei Bilder eines grossen Flachbildfernsehers, der inmitten modernen Interieurs an der Wand montiert ist. Die Bildschirme zeigen Naturszenen.

*Je nach Wandbefestigung kann zwischen dem Fernseher und der Wand eine kleine Lücke entstehen.

Exquisit verarbeitet, innen wie aussen.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann abweichend ausfallen.
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

In jeder Hinsicht kinoreif.

Der kinoartige Bildschirm des LG QNED MiniLED wurde für das ultimative Eintauchen ins Filmgeschehen entwickelt. Das riesige Display mit dem schmalen Rahmen macht aus Ihren Lieblingsinhalten ein fesselndes Betrachtungserlebnis.

Ein grosser Flachbildfernseher an einer grauen Wand vor raumhohen Fenstern. Eine kleine Pflanze steht auf einem Couchtisch vor dem Fernseher.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

Verbessern Sie Ihren Lernalltag mit dem LG QNED MiniLED TV.

Drei Bilder des LG QNED MIniLED TV im Einsatz in verschiedenen Situationen. Von oben nach unten: eine Online-Lernsitzung, ein virtuelles Meeting und eine Hausparty.

Verbessern Sie Ihre Arbeitsabläufe mit dem LG QNED MiniLED TV.

Drei Bilder des LG QNED MIniLED TV im Einsatz in verschiedenen Situationen. Von oben nach unten: eine Online-Lernsitzung, ein virtuelles Meeting und eine Hausparty.

Lassen Sie sich vom LG QNED MiniLED TV stilvoll unterhalten.

Drei Bilder des LG QNED MIniLED TV im Einsatz in verschiedenen Situationen. Von oben nach unten: eine Online-Lernsitzung, ein virtuelles Meeting und eine Hausparty.

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN OLED