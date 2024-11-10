Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
QNED GAMING HÄNDLER FINDEN WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

Toma en primer plano de un personaje de un juego de ciencia ficción que lleva un casco con pequeños círculos.

QNED GAMINGVollgepackt mit Vorteilen.

Peppen Sie Ihr Gaming auf und verschaffen Sie sich mit dem LG QNED MiniLED einen Vorsprung vor der Konkurrenz.

Bringt LCD TV auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau.

Der LG QNED MiniLED vereint Mini-LEDs mit den Quantum Dot – und NanoCell-Technologien in einem innovativen, branchenführenden Display. Diese bahnbrechende Kombination von Technologien liefert ein unglaublich hochwertiges Bild mit tieferen Schwarztönen und lebendigeren Farben. Für ein eindrücklicheres Erlebnis als je zuvor.

Extreme Grösse für maximales Eintauchen.

Erleben Sie ein unwirkliches Mass an Realismus, wenn Sie auf dem LG QNED MiniLED gamen. Der Grossbildschirm ermöglicht es Ihnen, völlig in Ihr Spiel einzutauchen.

Rückansicht eines Mannes, der einen Gaming-Controller vor einem wandmontierten Grossbildfernseher hält. Der Bildschirm zeigt das Cockpit eines Flugzeugs, das über Wasser fliegt, während es in eine Luftschlacht verwickelt ist.

Game Optimizer

Alle Spieleinstellungen gebündelt an einem Ort.

Game Optimizer bietet verbesserte Einstellungen für verschiedene Spielgenres, unter anderem FPS, RPG und RTS. Sie können auf alles von einem Ort aus zugreifen, um mehr Kontrolle über die Bild- und Toneinstellungen zu haben. Ausserdem können Sie zwischen den Technologien VRR und AMD FreeSync™ hin- und herschalten. Diese zusätzlichen Steuerungsmöglichkeiten stellen sicher, dass all Ihre Spiele klar und flüssig mit weniger Verzögerungen, Ruckeln und Unterbrechungen dargestellt werden.

SEHEN SIE SICH AN, WIE PRAKTISCH DAS IST

*Die Verfügbarkeit von Software-Updates kann je nach Modell und Region variieren.

Game Dashboard

Schneller Zugriff auf die Einstellungen während des Spielens.

Das neue Game Dashboard ist ein vereinfachtes Menü, mit dem Sie einige Game-Optimizer-Einstellungen schnell überprüfen oder anpassen können – und das alles während des Spielens. Während das Dashboard geöffnet ist, können Sie zum Optimizer zurückkehren, um auf weitere Einstellungen zuzugreifen oder die Farbe des Head-up-Displays passend zum Gaming-Stil zu ändern.

*Dieser Service ist ab der zweiten Jahreshälfte verfügbar.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Lassen Sie sich nicht ausbremsen.

Der LG QNED MiniLED unterstützt AMD FreeSync™ Premium für variable Bildwiederholraten während des Spielens. Auf diese Weise werden Ruckeln und Unterbrechungen deutlich reduziert und das Spiel wird klarer und flüssiger.

Zwei TV-Bildschirme nebeneinander, die einen Ego-Shooter zeigen. Auf der linken Seite ist FreeSync ausgeschaltet, auf der rechten Seite ist FreeSync eingeschaltet.

*AMD FreeSync™ Premium ist nur für das Modell QNED90 verfügbar.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Verbessertes Gaming

Spielen Sie immer ganz vorn mit.

Der LG QNED Mini LED unterstützt Dolby Vision® HDR für 4K mit 120 Hz für ein unglaublich schnelles und intensives Gameplay, das Ihr Spielerlebnis auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau hebt. Ausserdem sind VRR, ALLM und eARC auf HDMI 2.1 ausgelegt, wodurch Bewegungsunschärfe und Geisterbilder reduziert und flüssige, synchronisierte Grafiken in hoher Auflösung erzeugt werden.

Logo von 4K Gaming up to 120fps<br> Logo von Variable Refresh Rate<br> Logo von Auto Low Latency Mode<br> Logo von Enhanced Audio Return Channel

Eine rosa beleuchtete Straße mit einer futuristischen Robotervorrichtung und einer Spielkonsole am unteren Bildrand. Darunter befinden sich zwei Nahaufnahmen des Roboters, die linke ist unscharf bei ausgeschalteter VRR, die rechte scharf bei eingeschalteter VRR.

*Der Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung von Firmware-Updates für Dolby Vision® HDR für 4K mit 120 Hz für das Gaming variiert je nach Modell.
*4K mit 120 Hz wird nur von den QNED-Mini-LED-Modellen QNED99, QNED95 und QNED90 unterstützt.
*VRR wird nur vom Modell QNED90 unterstützt.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

HÄNDLER FINDEN

HGiG

Verbessern Sie Ihr Betrachtungserlebnis mit HDR.

Als HGiG-Mitglied arbeitet LG mit einigen der grössten Entwickler und Unternehmen der Spielebranche zusammen. Deshalb bieten die LG QNED MiniLED TVs ein erstklassiges HDR-Erlebnis. Geniessen Sie die neuesten HDR-Spiele mit einem Höchstmass an Realismus und Immersion.

Zu sehen ist ein animiertes Bild mit einem kleinen Haus und einem Baum auf einer winzigen Insel, die sich inmitten eines Teiches befindet, der von hohen und kahlen Bäumen umgeben ist. Die rechte, mit dem Schriftzug „With HGiG“ (mit HGiG) oben rechts versehene Bildhälfte ist heller und hat eine bessere Bildqualität als die linke Hälfte „Without HGiG“ (ohne HGiG).

*HGiG ist eine freiwillig zusammenarbeitende Gruppe von Unternehmen aus der Spiele- und TV-Display-Branche, die sich regelmässig treffen, um die öffentlichen Richtlinien zur Verbesserung des HDR-Spielerlebnisses für Verbraucher festzulegen und verfügbar zu machen.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Partnerschaft mit Branchenführern

Bestes Gaming dank starker Partner.

Dank der neuesten Technologien und Partnerschaften mit den Branchenriesen Xbox, Google Stadia und Twitch bietet der LG QNED MiniLED alles, was für ein atemberaubendes Spielerlebnis nötig ist - egal, ob Sie spielen oder streamen.

*Die Partnerschaften können je nach Land variieren.

Cloud Gaming

Holen Sie das Beste aus Ihren Lieblingsplattformen heraus.

Auf dem LG OLED können Sie die neuesten Games spielen – es ist nur ein kompatibler Controller nötig und keinerlei zusätzliche Hardware. Google Stadia ist ein Echtzeit-Cloud-Gaming-Service, mit dem Sie eine Vielzahl von Spielen auf Ihrem LG TV spielen können. Die 2021er-Modelle der LG TVs sind die ersten Fernseher, die die App GeForce NOW von NVIDIA unterstützen, mit der Sie viele der neuesten und beliebtesten PC-Spiele und über 35 kostenlose Games mit 1.080p und 60 Bildern pro Sekunde spielen können. Dank GeForce NOW können Sie Games spielen, die Sie bereits besitzen, oder neue Spiele auf beliebten Internet-Vertriebsplattformen für Computerspiele und Software wie Steam, Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect und Origin erwerben.

Kompatible Modelle

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED TV

Es gibt zwei Schaltflächen. Die erste, „HÄNDLER FINDEN“, führt per Link auf eine Seite, die Standorte von HÄNDLER FINDEN anzeigt, und die andere, „WÄHLEN SIE IHREN QNED-FERNSEHER AUS“, führt per Link zur Seite mit der QNED-Produktreihe.