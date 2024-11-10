Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ein weiter Blick auf ein Fussballstadion mit Menschenmenge und einem gerade laufenden Spiel.

QNED Sport.
Fernsehen in Bestform.

Für das ultimative Matchtag-Erlebnis: Holen Sie sich die Stadionatmosphäre mit dem LG QNED MiniLED nach Hause.

Bringt LCD TV auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau.

Der LG QNED MiniLED vereint Mini-LEDs mit den Quantum Dot- und NanoCell-Technologien in einem innovativen, branchenführenden Display. Diese bahnbrechende Kombination von Technologien liefert ein unglaublich hochwertiges Bild mit tieferen Schwarztönen und lebendigeren Farben als je zuvor – ein Volltreffer in jeder Hinsicht.

Für die grossen Momente geschaffen.

Erleben Sie die volle Stadionatmosphäre auf dem 86-Zoll-Ultra-Grossbildschirm des LG QNED MiniLED. Verfolgen Sie jede Drehung, jede Wendung und jedes Spiel mit, als wären Sie live am Spielfeldrand dabei.

Rückansicht eines an der Wand montierten Fernsehers, der ein Basketballspiel zeigt, das von vier Männern verfolgt wird. Das Scrollen von links nach rechts zeigt den Grössenunterschied zwischen dem 43-Zoll- und dem 86-Zoll-Bildschirm.
Rückansicht eines an der Wand montierten Fernsehers, der ein Basketballspiel zeigt, das von vier Männern verfolgt wird. Das Scrollen von links nach rechts zeigt den Grössenunterschied zwischen dem 43-Zoll- und dem 86-Zoll-Bildschirm.

*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

100%ige Farbkonsistenz

Holen Sie sich Spiele in ihrer ganzen Lebendigkeit nach Hause.

Der LG QNED MiniLED reproduziert Farben mit lebensechter Lebendigkeit und Genauigkeit dank 100%igen Farbkonsistenz - selbst aus grossen Betrachtungswinkeln. Nehmen Sie also Platz und geniessen Sie ein kompromissloses Matchtag-Erlebnis.

Wandmontierter Fernseher zwischen moderner Einrichtung, der ein Fussballspiel in lebendigen Farben zeigt. Zwei LG QNED MiniLED TVs nebeneinander zeigen ein Fussballspiel, einmal von vorn und einmal aus einem abgewinkelten Betrachtungswinkel. Die Wiedergabe bleibt aus beiden Blickwinkeln gleich lebendig und präzise.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Bereit für Bluetooth Surround

Stadion-Sound aus allen Richtungen.

Schliessen Sie einfach Bluetooth-Lautsprecher an, um völlig kabellosen Surround Sound zu geniessen, der das Geschehen noch unmittelbarer und realistischer klingen lässt. In Kombination mit dem wunderschönen Grossbildschirm des LG QNED MiniLED sorgt dies für die authentische Atmosphäre grosser Matches in Ihrem Wohnzimmer.

5 Personen, die vor einem wandmontierten Flachbildfernseher sitzen und sich ein Fussballspiel ansehen.

*Unterstützte Geräte: LG XBOOM Go (PK7/7W/5/5W, PL7/5, PN7/5), LG XBOOM Tower (RL3), LG XBOOM (RM2, RN9/7/5, ON9/7/5)
*Die Lautsprecher sind separat erhältlich.

Verschiedene Arten von Meldungen mit Ergebnissen, Spielplänen und Startzeiten sind horizontal unter dem Bild aufgelistet.

'*Die unterstützten Sportarten und Ligen können je nach Land unterschiedlich ausfallen.
*Nicht verfügbar in Russland.

Motion Pro

Verpassen Sie keine Momente voller Action.

Dank Motion Pro erfassen Sie selbst subtile Bewegungen und Manöver im Spiel. Die fortschrittliche Motion Handling-Technologie reduziert Bewegungsunschärfen und sorgt so für flüssige Action und ein ungetrübtes Betrachtungserlebnis, auch bei rasanten Sportarten.

Zwei identische Bilder eines Hockeyspielers, der den Ball auf einem nassen Spielfeld abschlägt. Das linke Bild zeigt die Wiedergabe auf einem herkömmlichen LCD-Fernseher, das rechte Bild die Wiedergabe auf einem LG QNED MiniLED.

*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

