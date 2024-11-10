Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Ein Meisterwerk in monumentaler Größe.

Ein Kind sitzt mit einem Hund vor einem großen, an der Wand angebrachten LG QNED MiniLED TV.

Blockbuster-Heimkino

Immersives Gaming

Beeindruckende Größen

Revolutionäre Technologie

Table Caption
FEATURES QNED99 QNED91 QNED87 QNED81
qned99-d
qned91-d
violettes Wüstenbild bei Nacht auf dem QNED87.
blaue Grasfläche auf dem QNED81.
Display - - 4K mit 75/65 Zoll 4K mit 86/75/65/55/50 Zoll
MiniLED - - MiniLED -
Precision Dimming - - Precision Dimming Dimming Pro
Farbe - - 100 % Farbvolumen -
Ultra-Kontrast - - Ultra-Kontrast -
Audio - - 2.2-Kanal/40 W/Dolby Atmos 2.2-Kanal/40 W (86/75 Zoll) 2.0-Kanal/20 W (65/55/50 Zoll)
Standfuss - - Wandmontage, Standfuss optional Wandmontage, Standfuss optional
Prozessor ALPHA9 Gen4 AI Processor 8K ALPHA7 Gen4 Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K α7 Gen5 AI Processor 4K
HDR Cinema HDR Cinema HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
Bandbreite - - HDMI 2.1 HDMI 2.1
HDMI-Funktionen - - ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR Nein Ja AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR/ALLM AMD FreeSync Premium/VRR/ALLM
Gaming - - Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart - - Google Assistant/Alexa/Apple AirPlay und HomeKit Google Assistant/Alexa/Apple AirPlay und HomeKit
Sprachsteuerung - - Fernbedienung Fernbedienung
Plattform - - webOS 22 webOS 22
Always Ready - - - -
*Die Abbildungen und Spezifikationen der einzelnen Produkte können je nach Region, Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.
*Produktdesign und Spezifikationen können je nach Land oder Bildschirmgrösse variieren.