Ein grossformatiger LG QNED MiniLED TV an einer weissen Backsteinwand mit einem kleinen Sessel und einem Tisch im Vordergrund. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen Wald.

Eine grossartige Weiterentwicklung des LCD TV.

Erleben Sie, wie eindrücklich Fernsehen sein kann – auf einem Grossbildschirm, der keine Kompromisse bei der Bildqualität eingeht.

Ein Display in epischer Grösse.

Gänzlich in Inhalte einzutauchen bekommt auf dem LG QNED MiniLED 86 Zoll-Grossbildfernseher eine ganz neue Bedeutung. Dieser unglaublich grosse Bildschirm maximiert Ihr Betrachtungserlebnis und hebt Ihr Entertainment auf ein völlig neues Niveau.

Ein an der Wand befestigter LG QNED MiniLED TV in einem modern und weiss gehaltenen Raum. Das Scrollen von links nach rechts zeigt den Grössenunterschied zwischen dem 43-Zoll- und dem 86-Zoll-Bildschirm.
Ein an der Wand befestigter LG QNED MiniLED TV in einem modern und weiss gehaltenen Raum. Das Scrollen von links nach rechts zeigt den Grössenunterschied zwischen dem 43-Zoll- und dem 86-Zoll-Bildschirm.

*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Real 8K

Faszinierende Ansichtenmit atemberaubenden Details.

Ein grosser Bildschirm wäre nicht komplett ohne ein Bild in höchster Qualität. Dank Real 8K sehen LG QNED Mini LED Ultra Large TVs einfach nur spektakulär aus und liefern lebendige Bilder in einer herausragenden Bildqualität.

Rückansicht einer Frau, die aus einem Fenster auf ein blaues Meer und weisse Gebäude blickt. Während die Seite nach unten scrollt, zoomt das Bild heraus, um mehr vom Raum zu zeigen und das Fenster als LG QNED MiniLED TV zu offenbaren.

Maximales Farbvolumen in jeder Szene.

Ein Farbvolumen von 100% bedeutet, dass die Grossbildschirme der LG QNED MiniLED TVs das ganze DCI-P3-Farbspektrum über den gesamten Leuchtdichtebereich des Fernsehers hinweg satt und präzise wiedergeben. So können Sie selbst die buntesten Filmszenen in voller Farbe auf Ihrem Grossbildschirm geniessen.

Ein wandmontierter Grossbildfernseher mit einem roten Stuhl davor. Der Bildschirm zeigt sanft brechende Wellen an einem Strand. Beim Scrollen von links nach rechts wird der Farbunterschied zwischen einem herkömmlichen LCD-Fernseher und einem LG QNED MiniLED deutlich.
Ein wandmontierter Grossbildfernseher mit einem roten Stuhl davor. Der Bildschirm zeigt sanft brechende Wellen an einem Strand. Beim Scrollen von links nach rechts wird der Farbunterschied zwischen einem herkömmlichen LCD-Fernseher und einem LG QNED MiniLED deutlich.

Nebeneinander liegende Diagramme von Farbvolumenspektren. Die linke Seite zeigt 70 %, wobei die Farbe die oberen Ränder nicht erreichen kann. Das rechte Diagramm zeigt 100 %, wobei die Farbe die äusseren Ränder des Diagramms an allen Stellen erreicht.

*Das Color Gamut Volume (CGV/Farbraum-Volumen) entspricht oder übertrifft das CGV des DCI-P3-Farbraums, wie von Intertek unabhängig bestätigt.
**Die Formulierung „70% Farbvolumen“ bezieht sich auf den UHD TV von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Die Formulierung „konventionell“ bezieht sich auf UHD-Fernseher von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern, wurden die Bilder simuliert.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Ein grosser Flachbildfernseher, montiert an einer grauen Wand, umgeben von modernen grauen und schwarzen Einrichtungsgegenständen. Der Bildschirm zeigt drei Bäume, die sich bei Sonnenuntergang im Wasser spiegeln.

Finden Sie die perfekte Grösse.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgrösse die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgrösse zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

